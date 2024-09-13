Review: PSYCHO BEACH PARTY at The Weekend Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The most campy fun is happening this weekend at The Weekend Theater, 1001 W 7th St, in Little Rock, with their comedy PSYCHO BEACH PARTY, written by Charles Busch and directed by Willie Lucius. I’m thrilled that this troupe has given us an option for some lighter theatre, because I laughed so hard at this psychological/thriller/ beach party spoof that I had tears. You only have three more chances, so get your tickets before time runs out.

Set in the 1960s, Teenagers Chicklet (Leo Martinez), Berdine (Kyra Hatley) and Marvel Anne (Evanee Dra’a Dokes) hang out at the beach watching the surfers Kanaka (Phillip Robbs), Star Kat (Dylan Sykes), YoYo (Tylen Loring), Nicky (Emily Buchanan) and Provoloney (Todd Breaux) show off their skills. Though the girls are supposed to be there to scope out potential boyfriends, Chicklet really wants to surf. After pestering the guys with a little help from her multiple personalities, she learns to surf and has relations with Kanaka. Crazy things happen with beach goers, superstar Bettina (Jessica Miller) enchants the kids, and Mommy Dearest Mrs. Forrest (Amie White Galloway) inflicts her own craziness onto Chicklet’s life. How does this all work out? Go see the play.

Like I said, this cast cracked me up! They embraced the silliness of the script and had the whole audience enamored, wondering what was next. The cast really brought their A-game, capturing the perfect mix of humor, suspense, and nostalgia that the play demands. The energy on stage was infectious, and the attention to detail in the costumes and set design truly transported us back to the 1960s surf scene. It’s clear that a lot of passion and hard work went into this production.

Martinez was perfect as an innocent girl who transforms into multiple people. His transformation during each character was really impressive. I couldn’t wait to see who else he had for the play, and when he became the dominatrix, that piqued my plus one’s interest. Dokes and Miller were both perfect for the beauties of the beach. I loved how they used their feminine attributes to lead around the guys.

The surprise of the play was when Galloway’s Forrest snapped and showed us why Chicklet developed some of her other personalities. That plot twist had us horrified, yet very entertained.

My starry-heart eyes for this story go to Hatley and her portrayal of Berdine. She was so into her character that I really believed she was Berdine. She was sweet, so adorable, and you really wanted to hug her and tell her that sometimes friends are just crazy, and everything will work out.

I’d like to give a special shoutout to the scenery. It was a work of beautiful art. Ethan Farris did an amazing job and if you want to see what else he has created, check out his Instagram account at (HIATTAIST).

After this weekend, the Weekend Theater will be presenting EXTREMITIES. For more information and tickets, visit their website at https://www.weekendtheater.org.

