Review: BLITHE SPIRIT at Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre

Dinner and a show? It’s the best combination, which is why I love going to The Searcy Summer Dinner Theatre on the Harding University Campus in Searcy. From now through June 29th, have some delicious dinner catered by Bison Hospitality and watch the hilarious farcical comedy BLITHE SPIRIT....just remember to save the blueberry muffin (a 41 year tradition) for intermission.

Originally premiering in 1941, Noel Coward’s BLITHE SPIRIT begins with a dinner party at novelist Charles Condomine’s (Patrick Reilly) and his second wife Ruth’s (Karen Price Alford) house. He invites friends Dr. Bradman (Robin Starck) and his wife Mrs. Bradman (Marisa Lytle) and Psychic Madame Arcati ( Cassie Renee Bennett) for a seance to secretly gather character building information for his book. Though everyone leaves thinking the seance didn’t work, surprise, Charles’ first wife Elvira (Kaylynn Robison), who died young seven years ago, comes through and is only seen by Charles, or so they think until they realize that the servant Edith (Maggie Martin) can also see her. Anyway, while hanging around, Elvira causes problems between Charles and Ruth and ultimately tries to kill him. What happens? Go see the play to find out.

Directed by Kylie Jones, this ensemble piece had us all laughing from beginning to end, which is great, because when it comes to the classics, it takes the right feel to really pull it off. Each actor did a great job developing their character and kept with it throughout the performance. Reilly’s Charles, Alford’s Ruth, and Robison’s Elvira had a hilarious shifting triangle going on. Charles seemed like a nervous sort until he started communicating with both women on how things should go. Ruth was very domineering, and Elvira was a bit mischievous. Charles would try to make each of them happy, but we all can figure out how that went trying to please two wives. As a side note, when Charles said his first wife had physical beauty, he wasn’t joking. Robison is stunning and graceful, as is Alford, but Alford also had a very forceful demeanor with her character. Lytle and Starck partnered well as a married couple. I liked the little looks Lytle’s character would give her husband when he made snide remarks. Martin’s Edith received a lot of laughs when it came to her exaggerated walking. She was a great physical comedian. The one I fell in love with though was Psychic Madame Arcati. Bennett’s over the top personalization of the psychic was grandiose and so amusing. I loved her speaking voice, her phrasing, and her costumes. Her facial expressions alone would have us smiling and anticipating what she would do or say next.

I’m not a set expert, but SSDT never disappoints when it comes to the detail in their stage and background. Program director Steven Frye says it helps to have theatre kids do it for you, but honestly, their vision and again, detail, is the best. Their skill level ranks up there with TheatreSquared, which is an equity theatre in Fayetteville.

Before the play, the meal was set up buffet style. As always, I like to try a little of everything, and I succeeded in my attempt without getting a second plate, even though I contemplated that thought for a moment. I made a happy plate, but I think I preferred the pork over the chicken, and yes, our table did save the blueberry muffin for intermission. Well, ok, the majority of my blueberry muffin made it. I may have had a sampling of it before the show. The catering staff were professional and came around regularly to ensure we were happy with our drinks and plates.

Before all of that, Director Frye said that the program has had to adjust to their new financial situation. The school has pulled out of most of the funding now, and SSDT must rely on more donations than in previous years. So, alumnus, and I know there a lot of you, open up those pocketbooks and give freely. This is a fabulous program that wins numerous Broadway World awards each year. Show them some love.

For more information on BLITHE SPIRIT and SSDT, visit their website at harding.edu/ssdt.

