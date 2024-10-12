Review: NEXT TO NORMAL at Batesville Community Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Cradled at the foothills of the Ozarks, the drive to Batesville is beautiful, so when I have a chance to visit the Batesville Community Theatre, I go, especially when I can chase down my favorite actors. For our viewing pleasure this past weekend, we were treated to NEXT TO NORMAL, which ran for one weekend only, October 3-6. Y’all! This is a dramatic musical, but oh so good, especially when the talent is at the level that I witnessed during this production. With music by Tom Kitt and book and lyrics by Brian Yorkey, NEXT TO NORMAL premiered in 2008 and won multiple Tony Awards, as well as the 2010 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. I was invested from beginning to end.

Directed by Kristian Ameigh, this rock musical follows the story of the Goodman family, exploring their struggles with mental illness, grief, and the effects of trauma. As the show opens, Diana (Julie Williams), Natalie (Westley Gibbs), Gabe (Tyler Sarracino), and Dan (Nick Farr) enter during Just Another Day for breakfast, and everything seems fine until Diana starts sorting bread on the floor. From there, the show quickly escalates. It becomes clear that Diana suffers from bipolar disorder and has been dealing with mental illness for many years.

Diana’s worsening condition disrupts the family dynamics. Natalie feels ignored and resents the attention her mother’s illness receives, while Dan remains hopeful but increasingly worn down by the challenges of Diana’s illness. Diana's psychiatrist (Tyler Brightwell) prescribes a variety of medications, which result in emotional numbness. Frustrated, she stops taking them and relapses, leading her to attempt suicide. Dan and Diana consult a new doctor (also Tyler Brightwell), who suggests electroconvulsive therapy (ECT) as a last-resort treatment.

Meanwhile, Natalie finds solace in her boyfriend, Henry (Willie Johnson), who offers her moral support—and occasionally some pot. However, this comfort doesn’t seem to be enough, and she begins experimenting with her mother’s medications. As the story unfolds, the strain on her parents' marriage becomes more apparent, leading to a pivotal revelation about Gabe. In the end, the family is left grappling with their pain, simply striving to achieve a life that is Next to Normal.

This is one of my favorite musicals, and I love it when I can get different perspectives about it. When I first saw this production, I was convinced that Gabe was an actual ghost. For this BCT show, my companion said that Gabe was Diana’s “ghost” or creation, and she made him so believable that Dan finally saw him, too. Either way, that boy was persistent, and by act two, the audience collectively had audible sighs when he showed up. We all were wishing that boy would leave that poor Diana alone. Anyway.....so good!

Julie Williams as Diana delivered a powerful performance, capturing the complexity of her character's struggle with mental illness with such depth and sensitivity. Her portrayal was heartfelt and fearless, bringing the audience along on every emotional twist and turn.

Nick Farr as Dan perfectly embodied the role of a loving husband torn between devotion and despair. His nuanced performance backed by some powerhouse vocals conveyed the character’s pain, hope, and resilience beautifully—bringing incredible warmth and gravity to the stage.

Westley Gibbs was super impressive, especially since they didn’t step into the role until three weeks to showtime. I would have never guessed if they hadn’t told us at the end. Their vocal strength and emotional range were truly impressive, adding layers to Natalie’s journey that resonated with us all.

Tyler Sarracino as Gabe was simply captivating. He brought a haunting presence to the stage, making Gabe’s role so memorable. His performance was equal parts charming and chilling, and your smile captured our hearts.

Willie Johnson as Henry was the perfect blend of compassion and light-heartedness, giving the audience a sense of hope and relief amidst the darkness. His chemistry with Natalie seemed genuine, and his performance was both tender and endearing.

Tyler Brightwell as both doctors was entertaining. His rockstar doctor persona really had us wondering what other hallucinations she was going to have. He brought unique energy to these roles, embodying the contrasting approaches to treatment with precision and flair.

Before the show, Director Ameigh spoke about why this show was so special to him.

“This is a very raw, powerful and suburban story and it deals with mental health, and I thought it was very important that I needed to send a message to our community, especially to our youth.”

“Mental health has such a stigma on it now that people are too afraid to reach out for help. People are too afraid to tell people about their mental health conditions that they may have.”

“My idea to direct this musical was inspired by a special person in my own life, a woman, brave and resilient, fighter, and a survivor. She is not only my best friend but my mother, Patricia.”

If you feel you are in need of help, The show’s sponsor Empower Healthcare Solutions would be glad to help you work through your problems.

Coming next to the Batesville stage is an original by BCT’s Stephen Norris, entitled The Maltese Antidepressant. Check out their website at bctarkansas.com for more information.

Comments