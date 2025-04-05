Review: DR. RAYMOND NAGEM ORGAN RECITAL at Brick Presbyterian Church

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Article written by Guest Writer Taylor Bumann

While it was “April Fools”, Dr. Raymond Nagem’s Organ Recital on Tuesday, April 1 in the historic Brick Presbyterian Church, 1140 Park Avenue, in New York, was no joke! Part of the Worship and Arts concert, this recital featured incredibly complex music that was skillfully and expertly played by Dr. Nagem. His joy and passion for his art could be seen through every little note and he certainly made it look easy!

The recital took place in the sanctuary— which is not only beautiful but a large part of this historic church, which was founded in 1767. The new pipe organ was installed as a gift by an anonymous donor in the sanctuary in 2005 (by Casavant Frères of St. -Hyacinth Québec). It includes four manuals, 6,288 pipes, and 118 ranks. It is designed to create the exuberant and colorful sounds originally created by 19th century French organs (more notably those made by Parisian organ builder, AristideCavaillé-Coll).

While some of that may not make sense to the average reader, anyone in attendance could attest that the organ was one of the most resonant instruments they've ever heard live. Beyond its rich sound, it’s also visually stunning—perfectly complementing the grandiose architecture of the sanctuary, especially when brought to life by expert playing.

Featured in the recital were compositions from leaders of music, César Franck, Jeanne Demessieux, Elfrida Andrée, and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. Dr. Nagem started the recital off by playing “Choral No. 1 In E Major” by César Franck which included a beautiful melodic line that ebbed and flowed with the story of the music.

This was followed up by “Adagio and Allegro in F Minor” by one of the most world-renowned composers, Mozart. This piece was described to be one of his (Mozart’s) lesser-known works and it was refreshing to get to hear it done by someone with such musicality and artistry. This selection in particular almost had a theme to it of a sort of conversation back and forth throughout the piece.

To start the second half of this performance, it was a delight to hear music from Jeanne Demessieux (From 12 Chorale Preludes, Op. 8). Jeanne Demessieux is known for being a pioneer in music, as she was appointed as the first cathedral organist in Europe. She was selected over many highly recognized male organists. This selection included many church favorite Preludes such as “Adeste Fideles” (O Come All Ye Faithful; which got me excited for Christmas in July!)” and “Hosanna Filio David” (Palm Sunday).

Throughout every part of this selection, Dr. Nagem played so beautifully that it was easy to imagine the stories behind the music. His expressive storytelling created a thrilling and captivating connection between the audience and the performance—something clearly visible in the faces of everyone in the room.

To close out this recital, Dr. Nagem finished with one of the most glorious compositions I have ever heard done on organ. This included “Symphony No. 1 in B minor” by Elfrida Andrée. It included the selections “Moderato”, “Fugato. Andante lento e grazioso”, “Cantabile”, and “Allegro giusto e maestoso”.

This particular selection stood out from the rest. As I’ve mentioned before, the composition told a beautiful story—one that completely drew me in as an audience member. It was deeply enthralling and masterfully performed by Dr. Nagem. His connection to the piece was evident in every movement; his body language mirrored each note with such intention that you could truly feel how in tune he was with the music.

It’s no surprise that Dr. Nagem performed such rare and challenging compositions with apparent ease. As the Minister of Music at Brick Presbyterian Church and a faculty member at the Manhattan School of Music, his expertise is unquestionable. He also studied at two of the world’s most prestigious institutions—Juilliard and Yale. Witnessing his artistry live was a true honor; his playing radiated both joy and love for the craft. Even if someone entered the performance without a particular love for music, they surely left with a newfound spark. From the moment he stepped on stage, he commanded the audience’s attention, filling the sanctuary with a quiet yet passionate energy. In fact, the applause was so enthusiastic that he returned to the stage multiple times after his final piece—testament to how riveting his performance truly was. It was almost hard to believe when he shared that some of these compositions were being performed for the first time.

This recital was deeply moving and captivating from the start. It would be a shame to miss any of the events left of the Worship & Arts concert series. Be sure to check out Brick Presbyterian Church’s website at https://www.brickchurch.org for more information on upcoming events.

