Review: HELLO, DOLLY! at Fort Smith Little Theatre

Talent abounds in Fort Smith Little Theatre’s HELLO, DOLLY, which ran from July 18-Aug. 3, and if you missed it, you missed something truly special. In just a small area of space, they squeezed in the different scenes, the beautiful, flowy dresses, and the enchanting numbers that had us smiling from beginning to end. By the finale, you were hoping that Dolly would find your perfect match.

With Music and Lyrics by Jerry Herman and Book by Michael Stewart and based on the play The Matchmaker by Thornton Wilder, Dolly Gallagher Levi (Jane Ann Short) is a matchmaker but is also looking for a match of her own. Enter Horace Vandergelder (Barry Law), a wealthy store owner looking for a wife to cook and clean. After all, "It takes a Woman"...to clean out the drain in the sink, or so the song goes. Horace has his eye on Irene Molloy (Rebekah Nickell), another one of Dolly's clients, but once Dolly meets Cornelius Hackl (Casey Cowan) and Barnaby Tucker (Coleman Smith), she hatches a plan for them to meet Irene and her assistant Minnie Fay (Allie Gooden). Meanwhile, Horace's niece Ermengarde (Ellie Caruthers) is heartbroken, because Horace won't let her marry Ambrose Kemper (Tate Carnley). Dolly vows to unite all the love birds by the end of the day and does so with the help of her friend Ernestina (Mary Beth McAlvain) and the staff at the restaurant. But does Dolly get her man? I hope you were there to find that answer out.

The talent in HELLO, DOLLY is truly remarkable! With Director Shannon Stoddard and Music Director Brandon Bolin, the cast brought a vibrant energy and exceptional skill to this production. From the charming and charismatic portrayal of Dolly Gallagher Levi to the lively ensemble numbers, the performers infused each scene with a contagious enthusiasm. Their voices were powerful and harmonious, delivering classic tunes with such finesse.

These characters were so memorable. Short’s Dolly was a force to be reckoned with, but some of the other characters stayed with me as well. Gooden had excellent comedic timing and characterization. I kept watching her to see what face she was going to make next. Caruthers’ Ermengarde was so whiny it was funny. You could hear her coming from off stage. I love how Cowan and Smith played off each other and watching them paired with their intendeds was sweet. Then, of course, Law and Short was a fun pair as well, especially since Law’s Vandergelder and Short’s Dolly were both so fussy with each other. The dynamics in this show really brought the laughter and made us all want an encore.

The dance routines were executed with precision and flair, showcasing impressive choreography. The audience really loved the cartwheels and flips during the “Waiter’s Galop.” It was amazing how much they fit into their intimate theatre. Overall, the cast’s dedication and talent elevate the musical to a delightful and memorable experience.

I don’t want to leave out the beautiful costumes (Janet Renwick-Costume Designer) and set. Before I took my seat, I was able to get an up-close look at the gowns the ladies were wearing, and they were colorful and magnificent. Then at one point, they rolled in the staircase where Dolly and friends could make their grand entrance. It was fascinating watching them put together and pull apart the contraption. It was massive.

The Fort Smith Little Theatre is a unique non-profit with more than 75 years of successful operation as an all-volunteer organization. Founded in 1947 as the first community theatre in Arkansas, FSLT performs 70+ performances annually in their intimate 200-seat auditorium in downtown Fort Smith. For more information on this fabulous theatre troupe, visit their website at https://fslt.org.

