Review: ALICE IN WONDERLAND at Arkansas State University Beebe

Arkansas State University Beebe theater department has blossomed so much under the tutelage of Director Ryan Gibbons that they now offer multiple opportunities for their students to work on and off the stage. In March the ASU Beebe Theatre presented BLACK BOX NIGHT, where students were able to gain experience performing in a more intimate setting, and then in April, the students adapted Lewis Carroll’s iconic ALICE novels into a script molding in their own vision. Though vastly different, both shows allowed the students to prove that they were worthy of competing with the larger programs in Arkansas.

BLACKBOX NIGHT was one night only and featured several different one acts including three written by John Cariani, one by Adam Szymkowicz, and another by student Emma Bertram. As her mother, I will break for a second here to say how proud of her I am for writing and producing her own work and how thankful I am that the leadership at ASUB gave her this opportunity. It was a magical time, and we will remember this forever. With that said, everyone did a great job embracing the spirit of the evening.

The first show was MOM, written by my Emma Bertram, and had the biggest cast for this event. It was based off a road trip shortly after the pandemic restrictions eased. The purpose was to throw her grandmother’s ashes into the ocean with multiple stops on the way including The Grand Canyon and Las Vegas. Jenna Hawks committed to the Mom role by singing obnoxiously in the car and wearing old rock t-shirts. Coralyn Taylor as Emily and Bradlee Burroughs as George fought like actual brothers and sisters. Ashley Clark, Jai Hinds, Jordan Kennedy, Jackson Price, Sarah Parrish, and Kenneth Griffin kept the shenanigans going through the diner in Texas and train robbery near the Grand Canyon. My favorite, though, would have to be Nate Gibbons as the Train Conductor. I am a fan, and it has been great getting to know him.

Three other acts were scenes from ALMOST, MAINE—Where It Went with Maria Lopez as Marci and Austin Hopper as Phil, Getting It Back with Allie Lyons as Gayle and Jonathan Davidson as Lendall, and Sad and Glad with Shawn Metz as Jimmy, Olivia Phelps as Sandrine, and Savannah Miller as the Waitress. All three scenes captured the details of almost love in a place that is almost a town. The partnering amongst the pairs were thoughtful and dug into the complexities of the characters.

There were a few surprises in the show. I was highly entertained by Edward Holtz who wrote and sang Built Like an Anchor. I hope the music department has classes that encourage more performances like that. Also, Film Noir was a new one for me and was intriguing. I especially loved Ainsley Epps as Jessica who played the jilted lover and threatened to kill Detective Dick, played by Jude Bilbee. The scene kept twisting around, and we didn’t know if she was going to shoot him or not. Epps kept the suspense going in a comedic way, and I was amused.

Recognition needs to be given to the student directors Emma Bertram, Akira Hyer, Estella Cordero, Savannah Newberry, Jaye Bottoms, Payton Fry, Bailey DeVore, Mark Ledbetter, Annabelle Ferren, and Brandi Robbins. Having power over shows is a big deal, and they did a great job as evidence of the performances that were presented.

It was a bigger production for ALICE IN WONDERLAND April 18-21. With direction by Ryan Gibbons and Hope Hargrove, the students adapted the book and performed their version with multiple people cast in the title role. For my show, I saw Phoenix Turpin as the Narrator and Taylor Daniel as Alice. Both characters had the most to say and carried the audience through the entirety of the show. Daniel had the inquisitiveness that you would imagine Alice would have, and the Turpin kept the show going through unfolding the different scenes.

This show was definitely a team effort. The cast was huge, and the book is longer than the movie. They added in a lot of detail, which I feel opened up time for the students who wanted parts. It was a great educational opportunity for the department, and the show delighted the audience, especially the younger ones. The cast members were animated, and the costumes were colorful. I especially enjoyed the Queen’s costume and the Red Soldier’s costume. They were very impressive.

With the summer upon us, some of these thespians will be moving on to other things. Broadway World looks forward to chasing around these actors to see where they end up next. For more information on this fabulous theatre program, check out their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/asubtheatre.

