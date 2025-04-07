Video: David Foster Discusses Transition from Record Producer to Broadway Composer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Boop!, the new musical based on the classic cartoon character, is now officially open on Broadway. On Monday morning, composer and music producer David Foster joined CBS Mornings to discuss the show, which is his first Broadway musical.

"Nobody ever asked me to write one before," he said, admitting that he wasn't initially interested in the idea before the offer. "It's a different process [than writing popular music]. You have to write a lot of songs [and] I had a lot to learn." He added that, over the course of its 18 years in development, he wrote a total of 50 songs, only 18 of which ended up in the final show.

"In my life making records, we just wrote what we needed, nothing extra. It all got used. I [now] have a 'drawer' for the first time," he said, hinting that some of those unused songs may wind up in a new show that he is currently working on. He also noted how different the working environment is compared to what he is used to as a record producer. "This is a collaborative process, and the director Jerry [Mitchell], rightfully so, is the boss. In my little world of making records, I was the dictator...but not here."

For almost a century, Betty Boop, created by animation pioneer Max Fleischer, has won hearts and inspired fans around the world with her trademark looks, voice, and style. Now, in BOOP! The Musical, Betty's dream of an ordinary day off from the super-celebrity in her black-and-white world leads to an extraordinary adventure of color, music, and finding love in New York City — one that reminds her and the world, “You are capable of amazing things.”

The principal cast of BOOP!, who received critical acclaim in the Chicago pre-Broadway run last year, is headed by Jasmine Amy Rogers as Betty Boop and Tony Award®-winner Faith Prince as Valentina, Ainsley Melham as Dwayne, Erich Bergen as Raymond Demarest, Stephen DeRosa as Grampy, Anastacia McCleskey as Carol Evans, Angelica Hale as Trisha, Phillip Huber as Pudgy the Dog, and Aubie Merrylees as Oscar Delacorte.

The cast also includes Lawrence Alexander (Follies), Courtney Arango (Broadway debut, A Chorus Line National Tour), Colin Bradbury (Elf), Tristen Buettel (Bad Cinderella), Joshua Michael Burrage (Cats), Victoria Byrd (Back to the Future), Dan Castiglione (Broadway debut, The Tick), Rebecca Corrigan (Broadway debut, In the Heights film), Ian Gallagher Fitzgerald (Kinky Boots), RJ Higton (The Outsiders), Nina Lafarga (In the Heights), Morgan McGhee (Jelly’s Last Jam), Ryah Nixon (The Great Gatsby), Christian Probst (Bad Cinderella), Ricky Schroeder (Broadway debut, Kinky Boots National Tour), Gabriella Sorrentino (Hamilton), Derek Jordan Taylor (The Great Gatsby), Lizzy Tucker (Broadway debut), Amy Van Norstrand (Holiday Inn), Damani Van Rensalier (Hadestown), and David Wright Jr. (Aladdin).