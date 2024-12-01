Review: RIDE THE CYCLONE at Arkansas State University Jonesboro

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



As my inaugural review for the Arkansas State University Theatre Department, I was thrilled to attend their production of RIDE THE CYCLONE, presented November 15-24 at the Fowler Center in Jonesboro. Let me tell you—this cast delivered a captivating blend of wit, energy, and poignancy. With book, lyrics, and music by Jacob Richmond and Brooke Maxwell and directed by Brianna Lucas Larson, the show delighted an enthusiastic audience with its dark humor, heartfelt moments, and imaginative storytelling. It was an unforgettable theatrical roller coaster, and we enjoyed every twist and turn.

RIDE THE CYCLONE is a daring and unusual musical that invites audiences to strap in for a wildly unique ride. Combining quirky humor with a memorable pop-rock score, this show captures your attention from beginning to end.

Five teenagers from the Saint Cassian Chamber Choir in Uranium City, Saskatchewan, die in a tragic roller coaster accident and find themselves trapped in limbo with a fortune-telling machine named The Amazing Karnak (Nikolas Stark). Karnak, feeling remorseful for not being able to reveal their fates, offers them a chance to play a game where the winner will be allowed to return to life. However, a mysterious sixth contestant unexpectedly appears. Unlike the others, no one, not even Karnak, knows her identity because her head was decapitated in the accident, leaving her unclaimed and shrouded in mystery.

First up is Ocean O’Connell Rosenberg (Baylor McElhaney), who thinks she is the best and sings about it. However, surprise, after her song, Karnak tells her that the one who wins will be chosen by a consensus of everyone. She then regrets her song and tries to backtrack with her friends, who are a bit offended, especially her friend Constance. Baylor McElhaney brings sharp wit and layered vulnerability to the role, making Ocean’s attempts at damage control both entertaining and relatable.

Contestant number two is Noel Gruber (Luke Holt), the only gay boy in Uranium City, who dreams of escaping his dreary existence to become a glamorous French prostitute. Noel’s performance is both hilariously over-the-top and deeply poignant, capturing his longing for freedom and self-expression with flair. Luke Holt brings this complex character to life with sharp comedic timing and a rich vocal performance, particularly in Noel’s show-stopping number that channels Parisian cabaret vibes and delivers a mix of humor, melancholy, and unapologetic fabulousness.

Gangsta rapper Mischa Bachinski (Evan Bishop) goes next, telling his story about being adopted as an angsty teen, and how he wasn’t the perfect, well-behaved toddler his new parents had hoped for. With a blend of humor and honesty, Mischa uses his performance to express his struggles with expectations, revealing a vulnerability beneath his tough exterior. However, he then sings a love ballad to his online girlfriend Talia (Lynzee Owens), who comments on his YouTube posts. Evan’s performance truly brings Mischa to life with depth and charm by showcasing his ability to move effortlessly between contrasting emotions and musical styles.

The fourth contestant is Ricky Potts (Zane Brewer) who was mute while he was alive but is able to speak in the afterlife. Because of his disability, Ricky developed a vivid imagination and sang about being on a planet where the “sexy cat women” worshiped him. Zane Brewer brings Ricky’s whimsical fantasy to life with playful energy, delivering the song with a mix of humor and charm. This one was one of my favorites. It was so quirky and fun.

Jane Doe (Emma Bryant) goes next and hauntingly sings about the mystery of her identity, expressing how no one, not even she, knows who she truly is. Emma Bryant brings an eerie but vocally beautiful quality to the performance, her voice echoing with a sense of longing and confusion. The vulnerability in her delivery resonates deeply, capturing the essence of a character who has been lost to the world, both literally and figuratively. She was spellbinding.

Constance Blackwood (Mia Williams) finished out the set, talking about losing her virginity and singing about how wonderful she really had it in her small town. Mia Williams brought a perfect balance of humor and warmth to the performance, infusing it with a sense of nostalgia for the simple pleasures of small-town life. It was a delightful, uplifting conclusion to the set, leaving the audience with a smile.

Though I won’t spoil the ending, I can confidently say that this may be my new favorite musical. The cast shone with vibrant individuality, bringing each quirky character to life with humor and heart. The musical numbers were a standout, showcasing impressive vocal talents and dynamic choreography that fully immersed the audience in the surreal world of the story. The creative team behind the set, lighting, and costumes added a striking visual layer, enhancing the show’s unique atmosphere. It was a bold and memorable production, a true testament to the artistry and innovation of ASU’s theater program.

Arkansas State University - Jonesboro's Department of Theatre’s mission is: Empowering students to develop their own personal strengths. Providing students with tools and opportunities to realize their potential as artists and life-long learners. To learn more about this amazing program, visit their website at https://www.astate.edu/college/liberal-arts/departments/theatre.

CREATIVE TEAM

Director/Choreographer -- Brianna Lucas Larson

Scenic & Projection Designer – Jeff McLaughlin

Costume Designer – Angeline Able

Lighting & Sound Designer – Caisa Sanburg

Dialect Coach – DayDay Robinson

Stage Manager – Jace Hahn

Assistant Stage Managers – Emalee Gillean & Sangam Bista

Comments