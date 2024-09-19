Review: THE SUNSHINE BOYS at Argenta Contemporary Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Downtown North Little Rock may be the coolest place to hang out in Arkansas. The dining choices are amazing, the people are a lot of fun, and there is always something going on. Currently, you can go party with them during the 9th Annual ACANSA festival – Arts Festival of the South. Now through Saturday, Sept. 21, there are several artistic offerings to check out. As part of the celebration, The Argenta Contemporary Theatre ACT II stage has been performing THE SUNSHINE BOYS by Neil Simon. It is so popular that I’m pretty sure it is sold out, but you can check their website at https://argentacontemporarytheatre.org, just to be sure. The last time I checked, there were two tickets left.

P. Jay Clark and Greg Fallon in THE SUNSHINE BOYS

Photo Credit: Warren McCullough

THE SUNSHINE BOYS is a comedy play by Neil Simon, first produced in 1972. The story centers around two aging vaudeville comedians, Al Lewis (Freddy Geils) and Willie Clark (P. Jay Clark), who had a successful partnership for decades as "Lewis and Clark." However, they grew to hate each other and broke up the act. Now, many years later, a television network wants to reunite them for a special on the history of comedy.

Freddy Geils in THE SUNSHINE BOYS

Photo Credit: Warren McCullough

Willie, who is still struggling to stay active in show business, is bitter and reluctant to see Al again. Al, on the other hand, has retired peacefully but agrees to the reunion. Willie's nephew, Ben (Greg Fallon), is caught in the middle, trying to manage both their difficult personalities and get them to rehearse together. Their attempts to work together are filled with bickering, old grudges, and physical comedy, which cracked me up! I hope you were able to get tickets to this one.

P. Jay Clark and Satia Spencer in THE SUNSHINE BOYS

Photo Credit: Warren McCullough

ACT always has the best cast, and this one is no exception. Director Vincent Insalaco pulled together a lot of commanding performers. They know how to handle the stage and each other. This cast works great as an ensemble, especially through all the physical movements. The audience loved it.

P. Jay Clark in THE SUNSHINE BOYS

Photo Credit: Warren McCullough

It is no secret that I am a huge P. Jay Clark fan. He is hilarious and immensely talented. He has so much charisma, that he lights up the stage every time he steps foot on it, even while he is playing a grumpy, old guy. His chemistry with his lifelong friend Freddy Geils, who was transported from New York, created so many funny moments that they made it difficult to choose a side. I laughed so hard during their interactions.

Kristen Phantazia Smith and P. Jay Clark in THE SUNSHINE BOYS

Photo Credit: Warren McCullough

Another funny one was Greg Fallon. Designed to be the straight man amongst the two comedians, he definitely held his own with the two powerhouse performers, and so did Kristen Phantazia Smith as the Skit Nurse and Satia Spencer as the Registered Nurse. Every time these women are in a show, I know I’m in for a treat. And, though she was new to the stage, Margo Gifford did a great job assisting with the storytelling. Seriously, this cast creates a dynamic that blends humor with heart, showcasing their range of skills. They are amazing!

P. Jay Clark, Greg Fallon, Margo Gifford in THE SUNSHINE BOYS

Photo Credit: Warren McCullough

Now, if you have ever thought that these people look like they are having fun and would like to join them, ACT offers classes for both children and adults. From audition preparation to dance fundamentals, their seasoned instructors will guide you through an enriching journey of self-expression and artistic growth. There are need-based scholarships available. To view complete class details and to register visit: https://argentacontemporarytheatre.org/educ.../fall-classes/

Coming up next to The Argenta stage is MY FAIR LADY. Get your tickets early so you don’t miss out!

CREATIVE TEAM

Producer/Director -- Vincent Insalaco

Sound Designer -- Nathan Abshire

Lighting Designer/Technical Director/Calling Stage Manager -- Nicholas Bius

Sound Board Operator/A1/A2 -- Rex Easter III

Scenic Designer -- Danny Grace

Costume Designer -- Shelly Hall

Prop Master -- Lauren Nicholas

Props Specialist -- Dr. Rick Nicholas

Stage Manager -- Austion Rodgers

Dresser -- Sarah Shillcut

Set Carpenters -- Nathan Abshire, Nicholas Bius, Bob Blevins, Rex Easter III, Margo Gifford, Morgan Stringer

