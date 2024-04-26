Review: BONNIE AND CLYDE THE MUSICAL at The Royal Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This article was co-written with Jim Allen

BONNIE AND CLYDE, which is playing at The Royal Theatre, 111 S Market St, in Benton, through this Sunday, April 28, was my most anticipated show that I’ve wanted to see for a few years now. Gangsters of the 20s excite me (I don’t know why), and Bonnie and Clyde were the sweethearts of the outlaw gangs. So, knowing that my buddy Dakota Mansfield was the Director, I already had my starry-heart eyes ready, and let me tell you, the gang at The Royal did not disappoint. With Music by Frank Wildhorn, Lyrics by Don Black, and Book by Ivan Mitchell, I was swept away with the tale and romance from the moment they took the stage.

For those of you unfamiliar with these love birds, the musical BONNIE AND CLYDE is about the life of Clyde Barrow (Luke Ferguson) and Bonnie Parker (Abby Roset) from the time their paths crossed, until the time they were gunned down in their car by local law enforcement. Not long after they meet, Clyde and his brother Buck Barrow (Tyler Mann) are arrested and sent to prison for theft. They escape and attempt to run from the law. With encouragement from his wife Blanche (Mikala Hicks), Buck gives himself up and returns to prison to finish out his sentence, whereas Clyde continues to run with the aid of Bonnie. During a robbery and the shooting of a bystander, Clyde is apprehended and sentenced to fulfill the remaining time of his previous sentence plus time for all the new charges and for escaping the first time. Bonnie eventually assists Clyde in escaping a second time and running off with him to various hideouts committing more robberies and killings to survive. Buck gets released from prison and is shot when the authorities come looking for Bonnie and Clyde. How does this story end? If you don’t know, don’t look it up. Go to the show. It is so good!

Like I said, I was a fan of the story before I saw the show, and now I’m way beyond that. I was not familiar with the music prior to this performance, so it was a delight to hear the tale in musical format. There were a few songs that were especially enjoyable. I loved You’re Goin’ Back to Jail with Blanche, Buck, and the Salon Women. The comedy in that choreography (Reagan Turbyfill) had us all smiling through that number. Raise a Little Hell with Clyde in Act I and then the reprise with Clyde, Buck, and Ted (Matthew Burns) also got us in the mood for what was to come in the end. Then when Bonnie sings Dyin’ Ain’t So Bad with the realization that their life will end this way, it almost breaks your heart.

Harper Keith as Young Bonnie and Austin Bernard as Young Clyde introduced the audience to the younger pair hopeful for a better life. Both Keith and Bernard captured the audience as they brought the energy that encapsulated the future murderous pair. Of course, when Ferguson and Roset joined together, the chemistry really melded together. Both Ferguson and Mann are two of my favorite leading men, but this was my first time seeing Abby Roset. I don’t know where she has been hiding, but she was a delight to watch as Bonnie. Her singing was pitch perfect and the way she worked well with the rest of the cast made it seem like she had been with this group for a while. I also loved the way Hicks and Mann played with each other as Buck and Blanche.

For this production, The Music Director DC Miles stepped in as the Preacher, who had a lot of belting going on during his numbers. As always, DC was immaculate with this role, especially since it was supposed to be filled by Kenneth Gaddie. I’d go to the show again just to see the difference between Kenneth and DC. Both are powerhouse performers.

My plus one Jim Allen said that this was his third play that he’s seen here at The Royal Theatre in Benton and has been impressed by every single play thus far. “One aspect that I like about this theatre is that they offer snacks similar to a regular movie theater,” Allen said. “They also offer a youth program which mentors our children into future thespians, which includes a trip to New York to watch a Broadway Play. This year they are going to Paris as well. They have a fundraiser in which all proceeds go to offset the cost of these trips.” Also, I would like to add how yummy the cookies are. I bring cash just so I can help the Young Players....and my taste buds. If you get the freeze-dried candy, bring a bib. They crumble very easily.

For more information and to get your tickets now before the last of them are sold out, visit their website at https://www.theroyaltheatre.org. This is a great show, and you don’t want to miss it!

Add Your Comment

Play Broadway Games

Test and expand your Broadway knowledge with our new game - The Broadway Match-Up! How well do you know your Broadway casting trivia? Play the Daily Game, explore current shows, and delve into past decades like the 2000s, 80s, and the Golden Age. Challenge your friends and see where you rank! How well do you know your Tony Awards history? Take our never-ending quiz of nominations and winner history and challenge your friends. Can you beat your friends? Play today’s daily Broadway word game, featuring a new theatrically inspired word or phrase every day!