Review: WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE'S HAMLET at The Lantern Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Lantern Theatre in Conway has reimagined William Shakespeare’s HAMLET by casting a female in the titular role, and it has proved to be the most inspirational and creative choice allowing you to experience this classic in a whole new way. Directed by Vera Proctor, this innovative approach not only honors Shakespeare’s original text but also underscores the timelessness of his work, proving that great storytelling transcends boundaries of gender. This is their final weekend, so grab your tickets at https://www.conwaylanterntheatre.org. You don’t want to miss this one.

Prince Hamlet (Darby Lytle) returns home from school to mourn his father’s death, only to be shocked that his mother, Queen Gertrude (Pammi Fabert), has quickly married his uncle, King Claudius (Jeff Ward). Meanwhile, guards Reynaldo (Rachel McKee) and Marcelus (Chloe Showalter) encounter a ghost and alert Horatio (Macy Foss), who informs Hamlet about the apparition resembling his late father. Intrigued and unsettled, Hamlet meets the ghost (Daniel Vasquez), who reveals that he was murdered by Claudius and urges Hamlet to seek revenge.

As Hamlet wrestles with his grief and growing suspicions, Royal Attendant Polonius (Dwayne Coleman) bids farewell to his son, Laertes (Treece Ealy), who is leaving for France, while cautioning his daughter, Ophelia (Sarah Jane DeYoung), to avoid Hamlet. Hamlet’s increasingly erratic behavior alarms Claudius, who enlists Rosencrantz (Kris Pistole) and Guildenstern (Trent Reese) to spy on him.

Determined to confirm Claudius’s guilt, Hamlet orchestrates a play mirroring his father’s murder, which deeply unsettles the king. As tensions rise, both Claudius and Hamlet plot against each other, leading to a chain of tragic and bloody events. In true Shakespearean fashion, the play hurtles toward a dramatic and devastating conclusion. Don’t guess the ending—experience this gripping production live!

Set in modern times, this cast allows today’s audience a chance to relate to the story on our own terms.

With Darby as the lead, these storytellers bring a refreshing take to Shakespeare’s timeless tragedy, blending contemporary sensibilities with the depth and complexity of the original text. I loved her passion and commitment to the role. Her ability to navigate the character’s inner turmoil with such depth and nuance was truly captivating, drawing the audience into every moment of doubt, anger, and reflection.

Jeff Ward brings a commanding presence to Claudius, masterfully portraying the character's cunning and guilt with subtlety and depth. His nuanced performance makes Claudius both a formidable antagonist and a man burdened by his own moral failings, captivating the audience at every turn.

Pammi Fabert shines as Gertrude, delivering a performance filled with grace and emotional complexity. She beautifully balances Gertrude's love for Hamlet and her complicity in Claudius’s schemes, adding layers of humanity to the character. Together, Ward and Fabert create a dynamic and compelling portrayal of the royal couple, bringing both tension and authenticity to the heart of the play.

Another delight was Sarah Jane DeYoung as Ophelia, who captures her innocence, love, and descent into heartbreak with incredible emotional vulnerability. Her portrayal of Ophelia’s tragic journey is both poignant and haunting, leaving a lasting impression.

The whole cast is to be commended for their ability to tell this story in a whole new light. They were able to showcase the transformative power of theater to reinvigorate this Shakespearean classic.

Cast Members

Hamlet -- Darby Lytle (She/Her)

Gertrude -- Pammi Fabert (She/Her)

Claudius -- Jeff Ward (He/Him)

Polonius -- Dwayne Coleman (He/Him)

Ophelia -- Sarah Jane DeYoung (They/Them)

Laertes -- Treece Ealy (He/Him)

Horatio -- Macy Foss (She/Her)

Ghost -- Daniel Vasquez (He/Him)

Rosencrantz -- Kris Pistole (He/Him)

Guildenstern -- Trent Reese (He/Him)

Reynaldo -- Rachel McKee (She/Her)

Marcelus -- Chloe Showalter (They/Them)

Gravedigger 1 -- Kat Roma (She/They)

Gravedigger 1 -- Bob Lytle (He/Him)

Gravedigger 2 -- Gabrielle Neafsey (She/Her)

Player 1 -- Brian Larsen (He/Him)

Player 1 -- Zachary Proctor (He/Him)

Production / Creative

Director -- Vera Proctor (She/Her)

Fight Choreography -- Jeff Ward (He/Him)

Sound Design -- Trent Reese (He/Him)

Lead Tech Crew -- Alex Coats (He/Him)

Tech Crew -- Margo Nunn (She/Her)

Photographer -- Elizabeth Fisher

Comments