Review: THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE at The Link Theatre Company

Arkansas’ newest professional theatre. The Link Theatre Company, is blossoming in Northeast Arkansas, and it’s well worth the drive. Founded by Broadway couple Matt Cavenaugh and Jenny Powers, I had the pleasure of seeing a very entertaining production of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee on Sunday, March 16, at The Fowler Center on the Arkansas State University Fowler Center. With a mixture of professional and local actors, I was blown away.

With a book by Rachel Sheinkin, music and lyrics by William Finn, and conceived by Rebecca Feldman, Spelling Bee is a musical comedy that follows the journey of several eccentric and quirky middle school students competing in a fictional spelling bee in Putnam County, all under the guidance of equally quirky adults.

Each contestant in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee comes with a unique background, offering the audience a glimpse into their lives as they navigate the pressures of the competition. William Barfee (Gianni Palmarini), known for his eccentricities, uses a quirky "magic foot" technique to spell out words on the floor. Olive Ostrovsky (Ava Little) is a shy participant, yearning for her parents to show up and support her. Logainne Schwartzandgrubenierre (Madison Lancaster), highly competitive with a lisp, faces the pressure of her two overbearing fathers who push her to win. Leaf Coneybear (Ben Jones) is a sweet, quirky boy who remains upbeat despite his family’s belief that he’s unintelligent. Marcy Park (Kimi Galang Villegas) is an overachieving perfectionist, juggling numerous extracurriculars while dealing with intense pressure from her parents to succeed. Chip Tolentino (Janson Marsico) starts out as a confident contestant, but personal struggles arise when puberty-related distractions lead to his elimination.

These spellers are joined by audience members, Rona Lisa Peretti (Laura Pavles), a former spelling bee champion, Vice Principal Douglas Panch (Jonathan Foresythe), who has a history of unfortunate incidents at past bees, and Mitch Mahoney (Ryan Alvarado), an ex-con turned comfort counselor. Throughout the competition, the characters learn valuable lessons about winning, losing, and the importance of friendship and self-acceptance.

I love this musical—it's so cute! Each song offers a glimpse into the psyche of the participants, brilliantly blending comedy and vulnerability to spotlight their hopes and insecurities, and this cast embraces their characters elevating the show with heartfelt and dynamic performances.

I was impressed with the actual student actors that were mixed in with the pros. To be honest, I had to read the Playbill to see who was a student and who was a professional! The talent blended so seamlessly that everyone on stage felt like a seasoned performer. It was exciting to see the students hold their own alongside the pros, bringing such energy and authenticity to their roles.

Janson Marisco as Chip Tolentino, Ben Jones as Leaf Coneybear, and Madison Lancaster as Logainne Schwartzandgrubenierre held their own with the pros. Each of them brought such distinct personalities to their characters—Janson Marsico captured Chip’s overconfidence and frustration perfectly, Ben Jones infused Leaf with an endearing, offbeat charm, and Madison Lancaster nailed Logainne’s earnest determination. Their performances were so natural and engaging that they seamlessly blended with the professional cast.

The professionals really amped up the playfulness and charm to this production, where I couldn’t stop smiling through the whole show. Kimi Galang Villegas as Marcy Park, Ava Little as Olive Ostrovsky, and Gianni Palmarini as William Barfee brought incredible depth and humor to their roles. Kimi Galang Villegas perfectly balanced Marcy Park’s intense perfectionism with subtle moments of vulnerability, making her character’s arc especially compelling. Ava Little gave a beautifully heartfelt performance as Olive Ostrovsky, capturing her quiet longing and emotional depth. However, my starry heart eyes go to Gianni Palmarini with his standout performance as William Barfée. Not only did he fully embrace the character’s quirks and physical comedy, he did it with a great deal of charisma and magnitude. It was impossible to focus on anything else when he commanded the scene. I absolutely l-o-v-e-d it!

Then there were the adults leading the spellers, who also doubled as parental figures at times. Jonathan Foresythe as Vice Principal Douglas Panch, Laura Pavles as Spelling Bee Moderator Rona Lisa Peretti, and Ryan Alvarado as Comfort Counselor Mitch Mahoney each brought their own flair to the production.

Jonathan Foresythe was hilarious as the dry, slightly unhinged Vice Principal Panch, delivering his deadpan humor and absurd word definitions with impeccable timing. Laura Pavles exuded warmth and authority as Rona Lisa Peretti, balancing her character’s nostalgia for her own spelling bee glory with her dedication to the current contestants. Ryan Alvarado brought both comedy and heart to Mitch Mahoney, making the “comfort counselor” role more than just a punchline—his interactions with the kids were genuinely touching.

Together, this trio provided structure and humor to the show, anchoring the chaos of the competition while adding their own layers of charm. Their performances, along with the incredible spellers, made this production an absolute delight!

As always, extra points are awarded for a live orchestra. Though they were hidden behind a curtain, their contribution to this performance enhanced the entire experience. The live music brought an extra layer of energy and spontaneity, making each moment feel even more vibrant, adding a special magic to this production.

This was a fabulous introduction to this theatrical troupe, and I can’t wait to see what is next. For more information, visit their website at https://www.thelinktheatre.org.

ORCHESTRA

Keyboard 1 – Mary Medrick

Keyboard 2 – Ethan Williamson

Flute/Clarinet/Saxophone -- Caitlyn Lyerly

Bass – Calem Sykes

Percussion – Jim Gramling

CREATIVE

Director – Joe Langworth

Associate Director – Lia-Shea Tillett

Music Director – Mary Medrick

Set Design – Jeff McLaughlin

Costume Design – Claire Abernathy

Stage Manager – Courtney Light

Producer – The Link Theatre Company

