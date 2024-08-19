Review: GUYS AND DOLLS at Red Curtain Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



As the final notes of GUYS AND DOLLS fade and the applause subsides, it’s clear that the Red Curtain Theatre, 913 W Oak Street, in Conway, has once again come together to create something truly special. With its vibrant score by Frank Loesser and a book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows, this fiery production was brought to life from Aug. 2 to Aug. 18 by the dedicated and passionate members and stands as a testament to the remarkable creativity and spirit that define our local theater scene. This group is amazing!

GUYS & DOLLS is a beloved classic that is based off of characters written by Damon Runyon, who had a penchant for gambling. This musical combine charming romance, colorful characters, and energetic musical numbers, and follows gamblers Nathan Detroit (Kurt Baumann) and Sky Masterson (Daniel Cathers) as they chase after a dice game and their lady interests Sarah Brown (Emily Bell) and Miss Adelaide (Kennedy Reynolds).

Sky is a charming, high-stakes gambler who is known for his suave demeanor and confidence. He bets fellow gambler Nathan Detroit that he cannot get Sarah Brown, a straight-laced mission worker, to go on a date with him. To Sky’s surprise, Sarah, who is dedicated to her work at the Save-a-Soul Mission, ends up being intrigued by Sky’s persistence.

Nathan Detroit is a small-time gambler and organizer of an underground dice game. He's been engaged to Adelaide for 14 years, but their relationship is stalled due to Nathan's reluctance to settle down. Adelaide, a nightclub singer, dreams of a conventional life with Nathan and becomes increasingly frustrated with his lack of commitment.

As the story unfolds, Sky and Sarah's relationship develops from a mere bet into something more genuine, challenging both their initial intentions. Meanwhile, Nathan's attempts to avoid commitment and his gambling escapades create various comedic situations.

Ultimately, both couples find their own resolutions: Sky and Sarah come to understand and appreciate each other’s differing lifestyles, while Nathan and Adelaide confront their feelings and the future of their relationship.

Bob Fosse has been quoted as saying that GUYS & DOLLS is "the greatest American musical of all time," and the public seems to have agreed since the Broadway Musical won Tony Awards in 1951 and again in 1992 (which I saw in New York).

Directed by Kristen Dickerson, this production successfully balanced the comedic and dramatic elements of the story. The pacing was generally smooth, and the ensemble worked well together allowing the characters' relationships and conflicts to develop naturally.

Cathers’ Sky Masterson displayed a smooth charisma and vocal prowess, particularly in numbers like “Luck Be a Lady” and “My Time of Day.” His chemistry with Sarah Brown was palpable, adding depth to their romantic arc, and Bell’s Sarah Brown had a strong stage presence and captured the character’s blend of idealism and vulnerability. Her rendition of “If I Were a Bell” was a standout, showcasing her vocal range and emotional depth.

Baumann’s Nathan Detroit was brought to life with humor and energy. His comedic timing was impeccable, especially in scenes involving his fiancée, Adelaide, and his gambling buddies, and Reynolds’ Adelaide delivered a memorable performance, filled with comedic flair and a genuine emotional connection to her character. Her performance in “Take Back Your Mink” was particularly enjoyable, blending humor with strong vocal performance.

The music and choreography really embraced the fun factor of this musical. Guided by Music Director Christopher Turner and Choreographer Christina Munoz Madsen, the musical numbers were executed with enthusiasm and skill. Numbers like “Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ the Boat”, which featured Christopher Turner as Nicely-Nicely Johnson, the dance montage in Havana, and The Crapshooters’ Dance were particularly well-received, with the choreography effectively capturing the upbeat and lively spirit of the musical. They were energetic and used every inch of their stage and beyond to fully embrace the numbers. The whole thing was a visual feast full of exciting movement and brilliant color. Fun was had by all.

Next up, join the Red Curtain Theatre for their annual fundraiser, Encore, which is happening on Thursday, September 19, 2024, at 6 PM at Worsham Hall on the beautiful Hendrix College campus. Enjoy a night filled with delicious appetizers and a plated dinner, an open bar, stellar performances, and exciting silent and live auctions. All funds raised will support youth and community theatre. Click HERE to purchase tickets.

