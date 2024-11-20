Review: HEATHERS THE MUSICAL at University Of Central Arkansas Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Selling out the James M Bridges Blackbox Theatre inside the Windgate Center for Fine and Performing Arts in Conway, the students in the University of Central Arkansas Theatre department captivated audiences with their bold and vibrant production of HEATHERS THE MUSICAL November 8-17. With Book, Music and Lyrics by Laurence O’Keefe and Kevin Murphy and Directed by Chris Fritzges, this cast gave dynamic performances with impressive choreography and brought the dark humor and high-energy score of the cult classic to life, leaving the audience enthralled and eager for more.

HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL is a darkly comedic rock musical based on the 1989 cult film of the same name. Set in the fictional Westerberg High School, the story follows Veronica Sawyer (Kaitlyn Kelley), an intelligent but disillusioned teenager who longs to escape her school's brutal social hierarchy. She unexpectedly joins the Heathers, the ruthless trio of the most popular girls in school, leader Heather Chandler (Kylie Andrews), Heather McNamara (Ashleigh Mathews) and Heather Duke (Evanee Dra’a Dokes).

While navigating her new status and letting her friendship with Martha (Dumptruck) Dunnstock drift, Veronica falls for J.D. (Cayden Sabella), a mysterious and rebellious outsider, and after a failed sexual assault by Ram (Keiren Menter) and Kurt (Brett Kagebein), their relationship takes a deadly turn as J.D. manipulates Veronica into a series of murders disguised as suicides, targeting the school’s bullies and oppressors. As Veronica grapples with her role in the chaos, she realizes J.D.’s violent plans threaten not just her moral compass but also the entire school. In the end, Veronica confronts J.D. in a dramatic showdown, reclaiming her individuality and attempting to rebuild a more accepting and kinder school community.

We loved that this cast embraced the risqué moments in this musical, which was packed with all of the adult content not suitable for children. Their fearless performances brought the edgy humor and provocative themes of HEATHERS to life, creating an electrifying atmosphere that kept the audience engaged and on the edge of their seats. The commitment to the show's darker undertones and satirical commentary on high school life showcased the cast’s maturity and willingness to push boundaries while delivering an unforgettable theatrical experience.

The chemistry between Kelley’s Veronica and the three Heathers was pivotal to the show's success, and this cast delivered it with impressive nuance. From the moment Veronica is reluctantly welcomed into their exclusive clique, the dynamic tension between them crackles with intensity, and Andrews’ Heather Chandler, as the queen bee, commanded the group with an iron will, and her interactions with Veronica was perfectly icy. They were fabulous!

Even though Menter’s Ram and Kagebein’s Kurt were over the top with their chauvinistic ways, they still earned nods from my teenage son for their comedic timing and commitment to their characters. Their outrageous antics and physical humor brought levity to the darker themes of the show, making them memorable highlights in a production filled with bold performances. Simply put -- “They were funny,” Johnny Bertram said.

I do want to stress that HEATHERS was definitely not recommended for children, but since I saw the movie in 1989 and the only detail I remembered was that the hunky Christian Slater was in it, I took both of them.

My college-aged, theater-major daughter, Emma Bertram, had plenty to say about the performance.

“The ensemble harmoniously interacted with each other in a way that truly brought out the story. Usually, they are supporting members that help move the story along, but this cast really assisted the storytelling with flair,” Emma said. “I mean you really wouldn't think that the ensemble would be carrying the team much with the focus being on the main characters, but then I was delighted when Takashi Ito used a pew as a freaking tambourine and stealing the scene during “My Dead Gay Son.” They really pulled it all together.” Choreographer Christa Rosen crafted numbers that served as an extension of the narrative, amplifying the satirical edge and emotional depth of the show.

Evanee Dra’a Dokes was another favorite for Emma.

“Underdog Heather that comes to rise whenever the main Heather gets poisoned was really the hidden talent of the Heathers, because you expect the vocals to be just amazing, but she was a powerhouse of a singer. Her vocals were killing it. I was mesmerized.”

I was really impressed by Micah Hall’s vocals as Martha. Emma agreed. “Ohh yeah. She touched me in a way. She speaks for all the overlooked shy girls in high school that get made fun of for being nerdy, and she really brings out the true emotion that makes you reminisce what it was like to be in that spot once before.” Emma continued, saying “It was powerful storytelling, and through her vocal style, she almost makes you want to cry because of how good it is....so soulful.”

Emma and her two friends really responded to Cayden Sabella, who played lead psycho.

“I can’t even begin to describe how talented he is. Seriously, I was convinced that he really was the character that he's portraying. He pulls you into the moment so strongly that you forget that he is an actual guy who, I assume, is not like this at all. Like you're fully convinced that he's been traumatized by an abusive father and has murderous tendencies,” Emma exclaims. “Also, he's kind of hot. He had everybody simping in my friend group. They were like, ‘can he be my crazy murderous boyfriend?’ and that was my gay friend. I was like ‘damn’”

One of the songs that really stood out to her was “Big Fun.” “It’s unfortunate that the writers found a way to make sexual assault funny, but it was really hard not to laugh during that scene,” Emma said. “Those guys really embodied jocks that would rape a girl in a cow field. It takes a lot of skill as a performer to convince a crowd to dislike you, and then they did the second act in their underwear.”

I always like to point out when there is a live band, as it adds an extra layer of energy and authenticity to the performance. The musicians' talent and chemistry with the cast enhanced the overall experience. Led by Music Director Martin E Gallegos Noya, the band made the production feel even more dynamic and immersive.

Needless to say, it isn’t surprising that this show sold out. It was brave, it was entertaining, and the audience left with a touch of shock and amusement all at the same time.

According to their website, UCA Theatre is an accredited institutional member of the National Association of Schools of Theatre. This accreditation assures students and parents that the UCA Theatre program meets professional standards in theatre education and training as set fourth by the association. For more information, visit their website at https://uca.edu/theatre.

PRODUCTION & CREATIVE TEAM

Director – Chris Fritzges

Musical Director – Dr. Martin E Gallegos Noya

Choreographer – Christa Rosen

Production Manager/Technical Director – Austin Aschbrenner

Assistant Technical Director – Liz Baker

Stage Manager – Bri Wallace

Assistant Stage Managers – Will O’Neill & Eli Polk

Intimacy Coordinator – Lauren Carlton

Assistant Intimacy Coordinator – Ava Godfrey

Directing Observer – Jay Edwards

House Manager – Kat Bale

Dramaturg – Phoebe Grinder

Lighting Designer – Wyatt Kernodle

Scenic Designer – Andre Brandao de Castro

Assistant Costume Designer – Scho Mitchell

Co-Sound Designer – Austin Aschbrenner & Peter Kha

Co-Props Designer – Aislinn Christy & Delaney Brown

