Review: GEORGE A ROMERO'S NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD LIVE at Arts & Science Center For Southeast Arkansas

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



When I go to shows that I have not seen before, I do not do any research so I can go in fresh with no expectations. This was the case for my trip to Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas in Pine Bluff for GEORGE A ROMERO’S NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD LIVE, which was performed Oct. 17th through the 20th. Y’all! I had no idea!! I laughed so hard, jumped a few times, and laughed some more. This was definitely one of the highlights of my Halloween season! I want to see it again!

Written by Christopher Bond, Dale Boyer, and Trevor Martin and Created by Christopher Harrison and Phil Pattison, this 2013 Live adaptation was based on the original 1968 film that grossed ‘over $30 million worldwide (over 250 times its production budget) becoming one of the most profitable films ever made,’ according to the notes of Director Jonathan R. Hoover. Though I am not a big fan of scary, gory movies, this live production has convinced me to see the movie, even though it may not be as campy and funny as the live version.

GEORGE A ROMERO’S NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD LIVE repeats the same scene over and over with different scenarios on how the characters would react if things were different each time. The town is being overrun by zombies, and Ben (Raymond Wallace) is stuck in a house with Barbra (Crystal Jennings), who is hysterical because she wants to go find her brother Johnny (Austin McCann), who was turned into a zombie already. They meet Harry Cooper (Jorge Arazaza), who has been protecting the people in the basement, which includes his wife Helen (Erica Kriner), Tom (Briar Thompson), Tom’s girlfriend Judy (Lily Jennings), and the Cooper’s daughter Karen (Violet Jennings), who—surprise—is a zombie. Protecting the town is Chief McClelland (Jonathan R Hoover, Sr.) and Vince (Isaiah Austin).

Here’s a breakdown of how the show creatively explores various scenarios:

Original Plot Recreation: The play begins by closely following the plot of the original film, with the main characters seeking refuge in a farmhouse while trying to survive the zombie outbreak. This first part is faithful to the movie’s storyline, setting the tone and introducing the audience to the iconic scenes.

What-If Scenarios: Once the initial story plays out, the characters begin to explore alternate ways they could have approached the zombie apocalypse, sparking a series of "what-if" scenarios. These scenarios ask questions like ‘What if they had all worked together from the beginning?’ ‘What if they had used a different escape plan?’ ‘What if they had more weapons or more secure barriers?’ Each scenario plays out as a mini-alternate reality, with different decisions leading to increasingly humorous or absurd outcomes.

Alternate Endings and Survival Attempts: The characters experiment with various survival tactics that deviate from the original film’s ending. This part of the play adds a layer of satire, as each attempt still seems doomed by Murphy’s Law, highlighting the futility and dark humor in their situation.

This cast had me from the beginning. I loved the random zombies that roamed the theater. I loved how fresh the ensemble kept the show even though they were going through different scenarios. I loved how as the show progressed, it got funnier and funnier. They all skillfully navigated between suspenseful moments and clever humor with ease, and we all had a fun time.

This facility not only has creative theatrical events, but they also offer art opportunities and live music. Coming up this Friday, Nov. 1, The ARTx3 Campus will host ART NIGHT ON THE BLOCK. Here are the details:

ARTSpace on Main, at 623 S. Main St.

In the Loft Gallery, join them for the opening reception for the pop-up exhibition, "Picture Pine Bluff." The photography exhibition celebrates the heart and soul of Pine Bluff — the community. It highlights the city over the years and through the lens of visitors. "Picture Pine Bluff" features a treasure trove of untold stories and historical moments and serves as a pictorial history showcasing the amazing and beautiful people of the Arkansas Delta. The exhibition will be on view through Dec. 2.

There will also be a showcase of projects from the students in artist/teacher Elly Bates’ recent teaching artist residency. In the art and literacy program My Community and Me, eighth-grade students were prompted to explore how they see themselves within their communities and environment. As part of the program, students created visual art mixed-media collages paired with descriptive and detailed artist statements.

Visitors can also tour and shop The ARTSpace’s newly remodeled gallery store, The 3rd Space. Featuring work by artists including Tanya Hollifield, Rayne Cottrell, Dustyn Bork, Amy Darragh, and Gary Cawood, The 3rd Space is a bright and fun destination. Find artwork, stationary, clothing, and more.‍

ART WORKS on Main, 627 S. Main St.

In the Adam B. Robinson Jr. Black Box Theater, visitors will be welcomed with soulful jazz and R&B tunes. Smooth saxophonist Darnell Cann-Ward performs as part of ARTx3’s monthly Live@5 concert series. Entry for the concert is $5 for members and $10 for nonmembers. Must be age 21 or older. ‍

Arts & Science Center, 701 S. Main St.

Visitors can view the ongoing exhibitions "Glimmer" by Heidi Carlsen-Rogers and "Hysteria" by Brandi Parker. Young visitors can explore the interactive features, games, and big blue blocks inside the Creative Construction Zone.

For more information, visit their website at https://www.artx3.org.

Comments