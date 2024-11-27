Review: THE MALTESE ANTIDEPRESSANT at Batesville Community Thatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Creativity thrives at Batesville Community Theatre! Their latest production, THE MALTESE ANTIDEPRESSANT, an original play written by board member Stephen Norris, debuted to enthusiastic audiences November 15â€“17. The show was such a hit that theyâ€™re bringing it back by popular demand the weekend of January 10, 2025. Donâ€™t miss your chance to experience this unique productionâ€”grab your tickets now at bctarkansas.com before they sell out!Â

Set in a facility dedicated to behavioral wellness, Detective Sam Sterling (Stephen Norris) checks himself in after reading a groundbreaking paper by Dr. Harlow (Colyn Bowman) about a potential cure for depressionâ€”nicknamed The Maltese Antidepressant by Sam. During his stay, he encounters a group of patients, each grappling with their own unique challenges, who quickly become intrigued by Samâ€™s mysterious case. In the common room, Laura Hart (Patricia Corbitt), Vince Marlowe (Matt Walker), Iris Blackwood (Jeanette Gibbs), Vivian Dane (Savannah Warren), and Jack Donovan (Blaize Killian) grow increasingly curious as they begin to unravel the real reason for Samâ€™s presence at the facility.Â

Meanwhile, Male Nurse Dexter Kane (Brandt McDonald) and Evelyn Drake (Rebecca Ward) work to support the patients during their stay. Amid the intrigue, Sam and Vivian form a bond over his obsession with the drug. Will Sam get the miracle cure? Find out when The Maltese Antidepressant returns this Januaryâ€”donâ€™t miss it!Â

This comedy had audiences roaring with laughter. The ensemble cast showcased impeccable chemistry, playing off each other brilliantly as they each vied to uncover information from Sam. Their constant soliloquies added an extra layer of humor and insight, giving the audience a peek into their eccentric thoughts and motivations. Â

Really, you couldnâ€™t help but feel for Sam as he struggled to maintain his patience amidst the chaos. Stephen Norris brought a depth of emotion to the role, skillfully balancing Sam's frustration with moments of vulnerability and determination. His performance made Samâ€™s journey compelling and relatable, drawing the audience into his quest for answers.Â

Savannah Warren brought a captivating intensity to the role of Vivian, portraying her as both moody and brash toward Sam. The dynamic between Warren and Stephen Norris crackled with tension, their chemistry adding depth to the evolving relationship between their characters. Honestly, I really thought she might run off with Sam at the end.Â

Though her time on stage was brief, Rebecca Ward made a lasting impression, bringing out the sly, vixen-like charm of Evelyn Drake. She was hilariously bold, teetering on the edge of professionalism as she flirted with crossing the therapist-patient line, adding a delightful dose of absurdness to the production.Â

The entire production kept the audience captivated, seamlessly blending intrigue with humor that had them laughing from beginning to end. With its clever writing, dynamic performances, and sharp comedic timing, the show delivered an unforgettable theater experience. Â

For more information about this or other upcoming productions, visit their website at bctarkansas.com. Â

CREATIVE TEAM

Director -- Stephen Norris, Westley Gibbs

Set -- Colyn Bowman, Stephen Norris, Westley Gibbs, Jeanette Gibbs, Matt Walker

Light and Sound -- Westley Gibbs, Colyn Bowman

Costumes -- Westley Gibbs

