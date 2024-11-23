Review: WAIT UNTIL DARK at Performing Arts Center On The Square

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As someone who works with the visually impaired, WAIT UNTIL DARK by Frederick Knott holds a special place in my heart, so I was thrilled that this was my inaugural show at Performing Arts Center on the Square in Searcy, which ran from November 14-17. Directed by the delightful Hope Hargrove, this thriller masterfully combines suspense, drama, and psychological tension and has everyone concerned for the welfare of our heroine.

Susy Hendrix (Calandra Cook/Casey Rausch), who recently lost her sight, is learning to navigate her new reality with the support of her husband, Sam (Terrence Ricks). While Sam is away on a trip, he arranges for their young neighbor, Gloria (Teagan Cook/Mya Kreh), to help Susy with errands. Unbeknownst to Susy, Sam has inadvertently brought danger into their lives after accepting a doll from a stranger during his commute—a doll hiding a sinister secret.

When Sam leaves, con men descend on the apartment in search of the doll. Among them is the menacing Mr. Roat (Mario Hofheinz), who forcefully invades Susy's home. Another intruder, Mike (Larry Crites), pretends to be a friend of Sam's and offers to "protect" Susy, while Sgt. Carlino (Hayley Murry) arrives under the guise of investigating. As tensions rise, the group frantically searches for the doll, with Susy caught in the middle.

Gradually, Susy pieces together the truth and devises a clever plan. Enlisting Gloria's help, she plunges the apartment into total darkness, using her blindness as an advantage against her sighted attackers. In a gripping climax, Susy fights for her survival, holding her own until real policemen (Delia Gerba & Greg Cooper) arrives alongside her returning husband, Sam.

The ensemble of WAIT UNTIL DARK deserves immense praise for their cohesive and dynamic performances, which bring Frederick Knott's thriller to life with palpable tension and authenticity. Casey Rausch captures Susy Hendrix's resilience and vulnerability with remarkable depth, portraying her journey from uncertainty to empowerment with nuanced precision. Terrence Ricks, as Sam, exudes warmth and steadfastness, laying a strong emotional foundation for the story.

Teagan Cook charms as Gloria, bringing both youthful energy and crucial layers of empathy to the plot. Mario Hofheinz’s portrayal of Mr. Roat is chillingly compelling, striking the perfect balance between menace and cunning. Larry Crites’s Mike Talman is layered and enigmatic, keeping the audience guessing about his true motives, while Hayley Murry as Sgt. Carlino delivers a memorable performance full of calculated manipulation. The ensemble's chemistry ensures the suspense never wanes, crafting an edge-of-your-seat experience that immerses the audience fully in Susy’s harrowing ordeal. The audience was fully invested throughout the performance. We had a great time!

This troupe has so much to offer, and I can’t wait to return to see what else is in store. For more information on shows or tickets, visit their website at www.centeronthestage.org.

