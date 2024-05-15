Review: ANNIE at Studio 42 & Co

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway World saw the tiniest Annie at Studio 42 & Co. production of ANNIE in the Adams-Vines Recital Hall on the Arkansas Northeastern College in Blytheville May 5. However, though seven-year-old Darby Carter was small, she proved that she could stand as tall as the rest of the cast as she belted out her signature song Tomorrow.

Based on the Little Orphan Annie cartoon strip that was created by Harold Gray in 1924 for the New York Daily News, ANNIE continues to be a favorite with the audiences of today. With book by Thomas Meehan, lyrics by Martin Charnin, and music by Charles Strouse, ANNIE follows little orphan Annie (Darby Carter) as she goes from living at the orphanage run by the evil Miss Hannigan (Sarah Poe), to being chosen by Grace Farrell (Analee Griffin) to stay at a mansion with Oliver Warbucks (Adam Porter) over the Christmas holiday. When Warbucks decides he wants to adopt Annie, Miss Hannigan's brother Rooster (Chris Vanbrook) and new friend Lily St. Regis (Alex Dunn) pretend to be Annie's parents for the reward money. Their ruse was quickly discovered, the Hannigans were sent away, and the rest of the orphans were adopted by Daddy Warbucks (I had to look up that answer).

Still in the middle of their inaugural season, this budding company in Mississippi County strives to provide “a safe outlet for expression by providing a supportive and inclusive environment through community theatre productions.” I can attest that after seeing ANNIE, Studio 42 & Co is fulfilling their mission. This cast had a wonderful group of performers that ranged from tiny to adults of all ages. They had families, children of different educational backgrounds, and adults in prominent roles making their theatrical debut. You could tell that the cast was having a good time. With Director Kaitlyn Vacco Woodall, Choreographer Savannah Conly and Music Director William King, these actors utilized the stage and worked well as an ensemble, and there were A LOT of ensemble numbers.

The Orphans were precious! I especially loved their numbers Maybe, Hard Knock Life, and Fully Dressed. Making up the orphan group were Alexia Porter as Molly, Evangelina Mashaal as Pepper, Eden Poe as Duffy, Janie Kate Middleton at Kate, Lilly Stankiewicz as Tessie, Maggie hazelwood as July, and rounding out the crew were Josie LaRose, Addilyn Nicholson and Mckenna Clapp.

The adults were equally enchanting. Analee Griffin as Grace was very proper, elegant and handled herself well on stage. I was surprised to find out that Adam Porter was making his theatrical debut, since he really encapsulated his Oliver Warbucks persona, and I loved his scenes with little Annie. Another Warbucks scene that really stood out was Fully Dressed with Monte Middleton as Bert Healy & The Boylan Sister-Mandee Griffin, Jaimilee Counts, and Julie LaRose. I couldn’t stop laughing with everything going on.

The Hannigan trio scenes were funny. Sarah Poe, Chris Vanbrook, and Alex Dunn had great chemistry, and I was convinced that the orphans were driving Miss Hannigan nuts. My favorite, though, was Carson Middleton as Franklin D. Roosevelt. His personality made a big impression on the audience, and he commanded the stage every time he entered. I’m interested in watching Middleton’s theatrical career in the coming years.

Broadway World would like to acknowledge Dale Murphy and the set crew. We were very impressed with the set, especially the bunk beds that the orphans were using. Also, the Christmas scenes were very colorful. It was a visually stunning show.

Next up for Studio 42 & Co is Shrek the Musical Jr. Auditions are soon, so pick your favorite fairy tale character and tryout. For more information, send an email to kbaker@studio42co.org.

