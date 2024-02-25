Feature: CENTRAL ARKANSAS SHOOTING STARS: HIGH SCHOOL

Isabella Nguyen and Bee Golleher have so much experience, and when they hit the stage, they command your attention. That also holds true for behind the scenes as well. So, whatever they choose to do, I know they will make an amazing mark in their worlds.

Isabella Nguyen is an actress and writer with her heart on Broadway. She plans on majoring in musical theatre performance in college. She would like to thank her parents for their support, her drama teacher Jenny Moses for the opportunity to explore various avenues in theatre, and vocal coach Angela Collier for her support, advice and guidance.

Regional Credits:

Argenta Community Theatre: Bring It On (Skylar), Newsies (Finch). Arkansas Repertory Theatre: A Charlie Brown Christmas (Violet Gray), Willy Wonka (Violet Beauregarde). Praeclara & Wildwood Park for the Arts: The Wizard of Oz (Dorothy), Amahl and The Night Visitors (Amahl). The Royal Theatre: American Idiot (Alicia), Shrek (Ugly Duckling), White Christmas (Susan Waverly). The Studio Theatre: 13: The Musical (Patrice). The Weekend Theater: Once On This Island (Little Ti Moune), The Sound of Music (Marta Von Trapp).

Educational Credits:

Mount St. Mary Academy: Six: The Teen Edition (Jane Seymour), Annie (Grace Farrell), James and the Giant Peach (Lady Bug Puppeteer/Ensemble).

Singing/Performance Experience:

The Local Artist Project: Beetlejuice in Concert (Delia Deetz), Illumination Worship Band: Modern Service Lead Vocalist, Mount St. Mary Concert Belles: All Region & All State Choir 2021-2022 and 2022-2023, The Virtual Performers: A Broadway Cabaret & A Christmas Cabaret.

Playworks:

Fairy Tale Gone Right? (One-Act) Written and directed by Isabella Nguyen and won a superior at Arkansas Thespian Festival 2023. Currently working on a musical with my best friend Maya Johnson.

EDUCATION/TRAINING

Acting: AR Repertory Theatre (5 yrs), AR Arts Center/Jr Arts Academy (3 yrs), Dance Dynamics (2 yrs)

Voice: Angela Collier, Kira Keating, Andrew Cooke, Mark Binns

Dance: Ballet, Tap, Jazz (3 yrs): Shuffles Dance; Musical Theater (4 yrs): Anna Kimmell, Marissa Kirby, Allison Wilson, Moriah Patterson

Music: Piano (10 yrs), Voice (5 yrs), School Choir (5 yrs), Cantor (3 yrs), Band/Clarinet (2 yrs)

Workshops:

The Broadway Collective: Hello Broadway Live (2021) Robert Hartwell, Amanda LaMotte, Ryan Breslin

Young Performers of America: Broadway Bound LR (2015-2017) Mandy Gonzales, Tommy Bracco, Dina Slawson, Dell Howlett, Laura Osnes, Robin DeJesus, Corey Cott. YPA on Broadway NYC (2018) Kara Lindsay, Daniel J Watts, Kevin Massey, Adam Kaplan.

Hollywood Acting Bootcamp (2018) Chamber Stevens (Los Angeles, CA)

Argenta Community Theater ACTing Up Summer Arts Program (2020 and 2021) Christen Pitts (Dance), Warren McCullough (Film), Mike Noland (Acting), Karen Q. Clark (Voice) .

Kristin Chenoweth’s Broadway Bootcamp (2021 & 2022) Kristin Chenoweth, Faith Prince, Mandy Gonzalez, Kevin Chamberlain, Kenny Ortega, Tyler Haynes, Nate Patten, Celeste Simone, Lara Teeter, Michael Orland, Mary Mitchell Campbell, Zak Barnett, Paul Becker.

Pre Professional Company Argenta Community Theatre and Arkansas Repertory Theatre Program (2023) Bridget Davis.

Bee Golleher is a paid actor who excels in choir and volunteers with various organizations. They plan to get their Bachelors in Music Education with a focus on Vocal Performance.

Professional/Non-Equity:

Praeclara/Wildwood: Sweeney Todd (Ensemble), Matilda (Big Kid), Oliver! (Artful Dodger), Wizard of Oz (Barrister/Flying Monkey), Seussical (Becky Boo Who), Annie (Orphan Ensemble 20). Shake on the Lake @ TST: Macbeth (McDuff Child). Murry’s Dinner Playhouse: Annie (Duffy), Elf (Elf/Shawanda u/s).

Regional Credits:

The Young Players: Footloose (Urleen u/s/Ensemble), American Idiot (Ensemble/Rock 'n Roll Boyfriend), Frozen Jr. (Anna), Oklahoma Jr. (Aunt Eller), Singin' in the Rain Jr. (Kathy Seldon), Cinderella Kids (Fairy Godmother), Guys and Dolls (Mimi/Hot Box Girl), A Charlie Brown Christmas (Sally Brown), The Little Mermaid Junior (Frog/Ensemble), Aladdin Junior (Narrator #5), Sweeney Todd/West Side Story/Heathers (Spotlight/Tech/Cameo), Thoroughly Modem Millie (Props Assistant). The Royal Theater: Little Mermaid (Flotsom), The King and I (Princess/Scientific Dog). The Weekend Theater: Bat Boy (Pan/Ruthie), The Runner Stumbles (Child Chorus Voiceover). Argenta Community Theater: Wizard of Oz (Winkie General), Newsies (JOJO Newsie), To Kill a Mockingbird (Scout Understudy). The Studio Theatre: Rudolph Jr (Fireball), Junie B Jones (May), Frozen Jr. (Sven), Matilda (Hortensia), Never Ending Story (The Childlike Empress), Meet Me in St. Louis (Tootie), Fun Home (Small Alison), Blackbird (Assistant/Girl). Red Curtain Theatre: Shrek (Duloc Performer). Saline County Shakes: Hamlet (Player Queen), Romeo & Juliet (Student Director).

Educational Credits:

Bryant High School: Matilda (Miss Honey), The Outsiders (Dallas), The Little Mermaid (Ursula), Importance of Being Earnest (Lady Augusta Bracknell), The 39 steps (CO-Director), Our Place (Stage Manager). Benton High School: Seussical Jr. (Who/Circus Performer), Shrek Junior (Young Fiona), Rapunzel (Choreographer).

Film/Commerical/Other Work:

UAMS: Patient Simulation (LGBTQ+rrourettes/Depression). Lab for Teen Girls Film Prject: The Fair (Megan (Goth Girl)). Arkansas Dept. Of Transportation: Be Safe/Be Alert Commercial (Pedestrian). Local Artists Project: Voices (Lydia/SpongeBob Rommy).

Leadership. Honors, & Awards:

2023-2024 School Year: Bryant Choir President, Thespian President, Future Voters of American President, First Chair Alto I Region 3 Choir, Third Chair Alto 1 All State Choir, Section Leader Choir, All A Platinum Honor Roll, Superior Rating Solo Musical Theatre Thespians, Qualified for International Thespians for Solo in Musical Theatre, Excellent Rating Thespians for Directing "39 Steps", Nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Musical for Flotsom in "The Little Mermaid" at The Royal Theater.

2022-2023 School Year: Nominated for Arkansas Governor's School; Lead Delegate for Model UN; Historian for FBLA; Section Leader for Choir, First Chair Alto 1 Region 3 for Choir, Fourth Chair All-State Choir, International Thespians Qualifier, Student of the Week October 2022, Hornet Award for Choir, Highest GPA of any Student in Theater, Hardworking Hornet Award, Peer Voted Outstanding Camerata Junior, Musicianship Award, Outstanding Soloist in "I Will Survive" and "You Learn", Featured as "Cool Student on Campus" by Hornet Paper, Best Lead Actor/Actress in a Musical for Ursula in "The Little Mermaid" with Bryant Theater Co., A/B Honor Roll.

2021-2022 School Year: Nominated for Arkansas Girls State; Panther Pride Awards for Choir and Thespians, 16th Chair Soprano Il Region 3 Choir, All-State Qualifier for Choir, Quiz Bowl team, International Thespians Qualifier, Honor Roll. 2020-2021 School Year: Panther Pride Awards for Quiz Bowl and Choir, First Chair Soprano Il Region 3 Choir, Quiz Bowl Team, Section Leader Choir, Writing Award in English for Creativity. Young Players, Spirit of Young Players Award.

Training:

Theater: The Rep Musical Theatre Fall Intensive, Summer Theatre Academy at Arkansas Arts Center, Acting lessons through #ethancoaches with Ethan Paulini, Dustin (Baylan) Beam; Acting, Scene Interpretation and Improv Workshops at Riley Greer Studios in New York City. Various workshops in stage direction and performance, as well as technical work through The Young Players. Intensive Workshops through Angela Collier Voice Studio.

Dance: Ballet, Pointe, Lyrical, Jazz and Tap with Dance Infinity! Competitive gymnastics team and tumbling with Leah's Gymnastics Team.

Music: Vocal Lessons through Angela Collier Voice Studio. First Chair Alto I All Region Choir 22/23, 23/24 and All State 4th Chair Alto 1 2022-23. Wail with Shannah Rae Vocal Instruction. Beginner Level Piano. Camerata, Honeybees, and Bella Voce Select Choirs at Bryant HS.

Skills: Can tumble (including back handspring and front handspring) and dance in various styles mentioned above. Accents.