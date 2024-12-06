Review: THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER at Silvermoon Children's Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway World loves taking a road trip to Texarkana to see the young actors at The Silvermoon Children’s Theatre. They impress me every time I go see them. For this trip we saw the delightful BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER which had a limited engagement November 21-24. Directed by the amazing Susannah Morriss Linnett, the production captured the heartwarming chaos and charm of Barbara Robinson's classic story, and these kids gave a performance that rivaled seasoned thespians.

The story kicks off when the regular director, Mrs. Armstrong (Ava Seward), is sidelined by an injury and unable to oversee the church's Christmas pageant. In her absence, the other moms appoint Grace Bradley (Anna Jo Briggs) to take charge. Grace reluctantly agrees, even when "the worst kids in the history of the world," the Herdmans—Imogene (Sydney Graham), Ralph (Benn Moss), Leroy (Maleigh Bright), Claude (Lana Elder), Gladys (Lily Elder), and Ollie (Reid Walling)—land the lead roles in the production.

Grace's own children, Beth (Mabyn Kyles) and Charlie (Ben Wilson), are less than enthusiastic about the situation. Other kids, including Alice (Scout Watts), who usually plays Mary, and the preacher's son Elmer (Malakai McCool), are outright intimidated by the Herdmans. Meanwhile, Grace's husband Bob (Christopher Kennedy) is so unenthused he doesn't even want to attend.

Rehearsals are a whirlwind of chaos, as the Herdmans initially show up for the free food and stir up trouble—lighting cigars in the restroom and even triggering a visit from the fire department. But as they learn about the story of Jesus’ birth, the Herdmans begin to transform, discovering that church might just be a place where they belong.

The ensemble shone brightly, with each actor fully embracing their role and delivering memorable performances. The Herdman children were hilariously mischievous, yet managed to reveal their softer sides, capturing the audience's hearts. Imogene patting the Baby Jesus so hard it looked like she was burping him was so great, and the heartfelt portrayal of the community learning the true meaning of Christmas was a testament to this troupe’s ability to balance comedy with genuine emotion.

Children’s theatre holds a special place in the cultural and emotional landscape, and its significance becomes even more profound during the holiday season. These productions offer a platform for young performers to express themselves creatively, build confidence, and develop a love for the arts, all while fostering a sense of community and shared purpose.

The Silvermoon Children’s Theatre continues to be a gem in Texarkana, providing young performers with an outlet to showcase their talents while spreading joy to audiences. This production of Best Christmas Pageant Ever was yet another shining example of the theater's dedication to excellence and the magic of live performance.

Coming up at the end of February is one of my new favorites – SCHOOL HOUSE ROCK LIVE. For more information on how your young performer can join in on the fun, visit their website at silvermoonkids.com.

