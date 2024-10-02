Review: SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD at Southern Arkansas University Magnolia

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



We do love a good road trip, so when we saw SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD was being performed at South Arkansas University in Magnolia Sept. 19-22, we had to go. It’s amazing that these theatre programs can put together a show in very little time, but these actors were pros with this musical. Their voices were angelic, and their storytelling was dramatic. We were invested through the whole production.

SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD is a song cycle by Jason Robert Brown, which explores moments of decision and transition in the lives of various characters. Rather than having a traditional narrative, the show is made up of a series of standalone songs combining a mix of pop, gospel, jazz, and classical styles, giving each song a distinct emotional flavor.

According to Dr. Errik Hood, Director, they decided to “set the songs as a series of vignettes at a fifteen-year high school reunion.” Hood said it “provide(d) the perfect backdrop for the intersection of memory and the anticipation of new stages of life...” They also opened the performer number from four actors to twelve. A true educator, Hood had the students create their own storylines to go with the characters, making it a “truly unique and special production.”

One of the show’s strengths was the commitment and energy brought by the cast. The ensemble worked well together, especially in group numbers like The New World and Hear My Song, where the harmonies soared, showcasing both the vocal abilities of the cast and the tight musical direction. The overall mood of the production was infectious, and the ensemble clearly poured their hearts into the show.

Steam Train is one of the more dynamic and gritty songs performed by the spirited Carmelo Brown & Company. He’s a bartender who envisions himself as a rising star. The song is a declaration of ambition, determination, and resilience and compares himself to a powerful, unstoppable steam train that will not be derailed by obstacles.

Stars and the Moon was one of my favorites. Sung by Jerriah Brown, she sings about looking back on her life and regrets choosing material comfort over love and passion. She recounts several romantic encounters with men offering different paths—one man promises wealth, the other emotional depth. In her youthful desire for security, she chooses wealth, only to later realize she has missed out on the profound experiences that could have brought her real happiness.

Another one I really enjoyed was Surabaya-Santa with April Burt, Jerriah Brown, and Lucy Strahin. That number was one of the more humorous and theatrical songs in the production, providing comic relief amidst the show’s emotionally intense numbers. The three sing about their frustrations with Nick, comparing their situation to that of a neglected housewife. It was upbeat and dramatic, and the vocals were amazing.

Honestly, I loved them all. It was clear that this wasn’t just a recital of songs—it was a collective exploration of the anxieties and hopes that come with facing the unknown, which resonated particularly well with a university audience poised to enter their own “new worlds.” I deem this one a great start to the Fall Semester, and I can’t wait to see what’s next.

For more information about this wonderful theatrical program, visit their website at https://web.saumag.edu/theatre.

CAST: Peach Amos, Carmelo Brown, Jerriah Brown, April Burt, Egypt Dollmeyer, Clayton Evers, Annabelle Ferren, Jayla Lambert, Kurtis Reeves, Kai Russo, Lucy Strahin, and James Taylor.

Production Team

Director -- Errik Hood

Assistant Director -- Alex Gray

Music Director -- Michael Womack

Production Manager & Scenic Designer -- Joey Kaar

Choreographer -- Amber Michael

Intimacy Choreographer -- Joann Kaar

Stage Manager & Charge Scenic Artist -- Morgan Ayala

Scenic Designer -- Joey Kaar

Lighting Designers -- Carlie Bradshaw & Emma Melvin

Sound Designer -- Jaimeson Biard

Costume Designer -- Catherine Hammons

Hair and Makeup Designer -- Dani Hawkins

Props Designer -- Pan Creed

Projection Designer -- Whit Shelton

Dance Captain -- Jerriah Brown

Publicity Manager -- Cassandra Tew

House Manager -- A'Brieana Madayag

