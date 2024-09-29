Review: SCHOOL HOUSE ROCK LIVE! at Ouachita Baptist University Verser Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



It amazes me how fast the colleges put together productions, and to start off the Fall Semester of 2024, I headed to Arkadelphia to check out SCHOOL HOUSE ROCK LIVE at Ouachita Baptist University, which ran from Sept. 19-21 & 23. I just want to say that this was an enjoyable surprise and puts this musical near the top of my list of favorite musicals this year. Seriously, I didn’t know I would like it so much, but here we are.

According to The Washington Post, “School House Rock, the animated Saturday morning children’s television series ran on ABC mostly from 1973 through 1979 (though there were also new episodes in 1995-1996 and 2009).” To be honest, I was more of a Sesame Street and Muppet Show fan, but I was familiar with this show. Still, that wasn’t necessary to enjoy this groovable production.

Directed by Prof. John Forkner, this 70s classic storyline follows Nathan Price, who is a teacher about to start his school year and is finding it hard to get motivation to go. In comes School House Rock to the rescue. At first it just seems like they are doing a program on his television set, but then they start talking to him, explaining that they are coming from inside of him. Weirded out a little, the different characters – Brooks Harrison (the Yellow One), Halle Jones (the Red One), Katie Miller (the Green One). Mac Ricks (the Blue One), and Madisyn Sallas (the Purple One) -- encourage him to join in with the different lessons until he fully embraces their help and ultimately heads off to work to become a super teacher.

Throughout the peptalks, they sung all of the most popular School House Rock songs, including Verb: That’s What’s Happening, Three Is A Magic Number, Lolly, Lungolly Lolly, Just A Bill, and of course Conjunction Junction, just to name a few. Backup singers and dancers joined in on some of the numbers, and the colorful costumes were far out!

The performers were absolutely incredible! They brought the iconic educational TV series to life with such enthusiasm and energy that it was impossible not to be swept up in the fun. Their vibrant performances were a perfect blend of talent and passion, from the catchy songs to the lively choreography (Moriah Patterson). Their chemistry on stage made the whole production feel like a joyfully cohesive experience, and their singing blew me away. We all had the best time at this show.

One of my favorite features was that the band was on the stage where you could see them jamming along. Led by Music Director Dr. Ian Aipperspach, the musicians kept the show flowing, adding to the fun of the production. I always love it when there is a live band, especially when they are giving the younger musicians the experience they need.

OBU has a wonderful fine arts program and is so accessible. Guided by Dr. Caroline Taylor, Dean of the Fine Arts department, they offer a first-class education that will prepare you for real world application.

“In an unapologetically Christ-centered environment, Ouachita music and theatre students will be prepared to lead lives of meaningful work as artists, performers, actors, teachers, worship leaders, and graduate students in locations literally around the world!” as stated on their website.

To check out their program and find scholarships, visit their website at https://www.obu.edu/finearts.

Coming up in November, the OBU students will take on William Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar. Get your tickets and join me!

