Review: CHICAGO: TEEN EDITION at King Opera House

Once upon a time, Fort Smith was considered the gateway to the Wild West (Indian Territory—present-day Oklahoma), and in turn, it had a very wild history to go with it. So, it is fitting that the first show I saw with The Community School of the Arts and Institute for the Creative Arts is Chicago: Teen Edition, performed March 13-16 in the beautiful King Opera House in Van Buren, which is just next door. With music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, this tale of murder, ambition, and the pursuit of fame in the Roaring Twenties is a dazzling spectacle of jazz and justice, and these young thespians brought the glamour and glitz to life with infectious energy, sharp choreography, and powerhouse vocals.

Chicago: The Musical follows the story of women on death row, each vying for their freedom and a taste of the spotlight. At the center of it all are vaudeville star Velma Kelly (Macy Poole) and aspiring celebrity Roxie Hart (Jenna Cossey), but the show boasts an array of captivating characters that keep the audience engaged from start to finish.

The story begins as Amos Hart (Orion Sylva) confesses to the cop (Lucas Stromley) during "Funny Honey," claiming he shot Fred Casely (Drake Norris). However, as the truth unravels, Roxie takes the fall and lands in jail. There, she meets the infamous "six merry murderesses of Cook County Jail"—Liz (Abi Minor), Annie (Nichole Edwards), June (Likensa Schembra), Hunyak (Dominika Wrembel), Mona (Brooke Frost), and Velma Kelly— who each brought a distinct personality and flair to their roles in my favorite number, "Cell Block Tango."

Roxie is soon introduced to Matron "Mama" Morton (Laila Smith), who teaches her the ropes in my second favorite song, "When You're Good to Mama." To secure her release, Roxie enlists the help of slick lawyer Billy Flynn (Nate Cossey), who knows how to manipulate the media with the help of sensational journalist Mary Sunshine (Clair Axley). As the story unfolds, Velma and Roxie ultimately take control of their destinies, closing out the show with a dazzling final performance of their own.

Directed by Sarah Mae Lamar, with assistance from Assistant Director Erin Bagley, Choreographer Nicholas Perry, and Music Director Adonis Wilson, the dedication and hard work of the cast and crew shone brightly in this production. The ensemble delivered fabulous, high-energy dance numbers, bringing the jazz-era flair to life with precision and style.

Macy Poole and Jenna Cossey were a dynamic duo, blending their voices and movements seamlessly in numbers like "I Can't Do It Alone" and "My Own Best Friend." Their chemistry on stage made every interaction compelling. Nate Wylie, as the slick and silver-tongued lawyer Billy Flynn, oozed charisma, effortlessly charming the audience. He was so smooth in his delivery that you almost believed he was a genuine ladies' man—until, of course, he reminded us that his real love was cold hard cash ($5,000, to be exact).

Laila Smith commanded the stage as Matron "Mama" Morton, exuding confidence and authority while delivering a powerhouse rendition of "When You're Good to Mama." Her rich vocals and no-nonsense attitude made her a force to be reckoned with. Orion Sylva brought a heartbreaking sincerity to Amos Hart, making his performance of "Mister Cellophane" both touching and unforgettable. His portrayal of the overlooked, good-hearted husband was filled with depth and warmth. Meanwhile, Drake Norris made the most of his time as Fred Casely, bringing just the right mix of charm and sleaze to the role, ensuring that his character’s brief but pivotal presence left an impact.

As always, extra points are awarded for the live band. Their presence added an electric energy to the performance, bringing an extra layer of excitement and authenticity to every scene. The musicians were in perfect sync with the cast, elevating the music and creating an immersive experience that only a live band can provide. Their skill and passion truly brought the production to life, making each song feel fresh and vibrant.

This show had attitude, pizzazz, and an undeniable energy that kept the audience captivated from start to finish. We loved it!

At the Community School of the Arts (CSA), their mission is to educate, inspire, and empower students for service and leadership through artistic excellence. Their programs are open to children, youth, and even adults, offering after-school, evening, and weekend classes and lessons tailored to a variety of skill levels and interests. For more information, visit their website at https://www.csafortsmith.org.

Institute for the Creative Arts is Arkansas’ first Performing & Visual Arts High School. At ICA, they blend a rigorous college preparatory curriculum with pre-professional arts training. Their programs span dance, film, music, theatre, creative writing, culinary arts, and visual arts, providing students with a dynamic and immersive educational experience. For more information, visit their website at https://www.icafortsmith.org.

CAST

Velma Kelley – Macy Poole

Roxy Hart – Jenna Cossey

Billy Flynn – Nate Wylie

Mama Morton – Laila Smith

Amos Hart – Orion Sylva

Fred Casley – Drake Norris

Cop – Lucas Stromley

Liz – Abi Minor

Annie – Nichole Edwards

June – Likensa Schembra

Hunyak – Dominika Wrembra

Mona – Brooke Frost

Dance Male Ensemble – Lucas Stromley, Julian Shehan, Hayden Blevins, Weston Stoltz, Drake Norris, Jaxon Young

Dancing Ensemble – Lexa Parnell, Emmy Ruark, Madeline Rosebury, Jessyka Morris, Vada Rogers, Emmy Justice, Mili Boyd, Serenity Sanders, Ruby Otts

Vocal Ensemble – Clair Axley, Kurtys Varnell, Lyla Hay, Bailey Cossey, Maylee Good, Meggie Larcaide, Teanna Keener, Madeline Derbonne, Bayla Berard, Tinley Smith, Shelby Pero

CREW

Director – Sarah Mae Lamar

Assistant Director – Erin Bagley

Choreographer – Nicholas Perry

Music Director – Adonis Wilson

Sound Design – Tom Ware

Light Designer – Gray Ashton

Stage Manager – Marc Love

Assistant Stage Manager – Brooklyn Barbry

Sound Board Operator – Brooklyn Barbry

Crew – Nevaeh Gilmore

BAND

Drums/Percussion -- Brian Bailey

Keyboard 1 – Gini Law

Keyboard 2 -- Eduardo Guzman

Bass – Grant Thomas

Guitar/Banjo/Ukulele -- Ethan Williams

Trumpet 1 – Grant Harper

Trumpet 2 – Toran Mortin

Clarinet/Saxophone -- Beth Duquette

Trombone – Tommy Thavonekham

Violin – Paula Jaramillo

