Review: DR. SEUSS HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS THE MUSICAL at Robinson Center

The Young Max cast dazzles Central Arkansas for two days

By: Nov. 19, 2024
Review: DR. SEUSS HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS THE MUSICAL at Robinson Center
Framed like a Christmas dream full of color and glee, Dr. Seuss’ HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS THE MUSICAL was simply magical, and we were thrilled to catch a performance Saturday, Nov. 9, at Robinson Center in Little Rock. With its whimsical sets, dazzling costumes, and a heartwarming story brought to life by a talented cast, the production captured the essence of Seuss’ timeless tale. It was a truly enchanting experience and a perfect way to kick off the holiday season! 

Credit Jeremy Daniel

Told through the memory of Old Max (Evan Blackwell), this enchanting production, brought to us by the team at Celebrity Attractions, tells the story of the mean and misanthropic Grinch (Matt Forbes), who despises Christmas and plots to ruin it for the cheerful Whos of Whoville. Disguised as Santa Claus, he sneaks into their homes on Christmas Eve to steal their decorations, presents, and food. However, he encounters the sweet and innocent Cindy Lou Who (Luciana Vandette), whose kindness begins to change his heart. In the end, the Grinch learns the true meaning of Christmas, his heart grows three sizes, and he joins the Whos in their joyful celebration. 

Everyone from the young to young at heart was enthralled with this show. This cast was engaging, the vocals were mesmerizing, and there was so much color and animation. The Grinch often spoke directly to the audience, adding a layer of humor and making the audience feel like part of the story. Cindy Lou Who’s heartfelt moments brought warmth and tenderness, while Max the Dog, both young (Chamberlin Little) and old, provided charm and nostalgia. The Whos of Whoville radiated infectious joy, filling the stage with vibrant energy and harmony.  

The set was a delightful visual spectacle, bringing Whoville to life with its bright, cartoonish designs inspired by Dr. Seuss’ original illustrations. The whimsical backdrops feature playful curves, bold outlines, and a color palette that screamed holiday cheer, immersing the audience in a fantastical world.   

The costumes were really impressive. The Whos sport vibrant, candy-colored outfits adorned with patterns, stripes, and frills, perfectly capturing their joyful and eccentric personalities. They were so dynamic that I could see them bounce across the stage from the back of the room. The Grinch's furry green suit is iconic, paired with his signature crooked grin and Santa disguise, adding layers of humor and character to his appearance. From the whimsical set design to the dazzling costumes, every detail transported the audience straight into Dr. Seuss’ spellbinding world. 

The musical has the familiar “You’re a Mean One Mr. Grinch” but added in other songs that deepen the story and bring new life to the beloved classic. Original numbers like “Who Likes Christmas” and “One of a Kind” add humor, heart, and depth to the characters, while the Whos' ensemble songs are full of festive cheer and harmony. 

Currently there are two different casts roaming the country. Little Rock was graced with the Young Max touring group. Walton Arts Center just finished hosting the Old Max cast. To keep up with which Whos are going where, visit their website at https://www.grinchmusical.com 

CREATIVE TEAM 

Director – Matt August 

Choreographer & Co-Director – Bob Richard 

Associate Director – Scott Seidl 

Stage Managers – Kateryna Viavattine & Lauren Guiso 

Set Designer – John Lee Beatty 

Costume DesignerRobert Morgan 

Lighting Designer – Craig Stelzenmuller 

Sound Designer – Joshua D. Reid 

Associate Set Designer – Kacie Hultgren 

Costume Coordinator – Sarah Smith 

Incidental Music/Vocal Arrangements – Joshua Rosenblum 

Orchestrator – Michael Starobin 

Dance Music Arranger – David Krane 

Music Director, Conductor & Supervisor – Peter Leigh-Nilson 

Casting – Murnane Casting, Chad Eric Murnane CSA, Amber Snead CSA 

Additional Casting – Pearson Casting CSA 

Executive Producer – Jayna Neagle 

General Management – Deana Marie Kirsch 

Production Management – Heather Chockley 

Production Stage Manager – Kateryna Viavattine 

Company Manager – James Neal 

Tour Management – Crossroads Live North Americal 

Tou Booking, Marketing & Publicity – Bond Theatrical, Marc Visvardi 

Original Tour Producer – Running Subway, Elin Eggertsdottir  

Coming up at Robinson Center: 

November 20 *A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS 

November 23 *Vienna Light Orchestra The Greatest Showman LIVE TRIBUTE 

November 24 *DC Young Fly & Friends 

December 1 *The Prophecy Show 

December 6 *The Illusionists – Magic of the Holidays 

December 13 to December 15 *Ballet Arkansas’ “Nutcracker Spectacular” with Arkansas Symphony Orchestra 

To purchase tickets, visit their website at robinsoncenter.com



Videos