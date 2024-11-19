Review: DR. SEUSS HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS THE MUSICAL at Robinson Center

The Young Max cast dazzles Central Arkansas for two days
Framed like a Christmas dream full of color and glee, Dr. Seuss’ HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS THE MUSICAL was simply magical, and we were thrilled to catch a performance Saturday, Nov. 9, at Robinson Center in Little Rock. With its whimsical sets, dazzling costumes, and a heartwarming story brought to life by a talented cast, the production captured the essence of Seuss’ timeless tale. It was a truly enchanting experience and a perfect way to kick off the holiday season!
Told through the memory of Old Max (Evan Blackwell), this enchanting production, brought to us by the team at Celebrity Attractions, tells the story of the mean and misanthropic Grinch (Matt Forbes), who despises Christmas and plots to ruin it for the cheerful Whos of Whoville. Disguised as Santa Claus, he sneaks into their homes on Christmas Eve to steal their decorations, presents, and food. However, he encounters the sweet and innocent Cindy Lou Who (Luciana Vandette), whose kindness begins to change his heart. In the end, the Grinch learns the true meaning of Christmas, his heart grows three sizes, and he joins the Whos in their joyful celebration.
Everyone from the young to young at heart was enthralled with this show. This cast was engaging, the vocals were mesmerizing, and there was so much color and animation. The Grinch often spoke directly to the audience, adding a layer of humor and making the audience feel like part of the story. Cindy Lou Who’s heartfelt moments brought warmth and tenderness, while Max the Dog, both young (Chamberlin Little) and old, provided charm and nostalgia. The Whos of Whoville radiated infectious joy, filling the stage with vibrant energy and harmony.
The set was a delightful visual spectacle, bringing Whoville to life with its bright, cartoonish designs inspired by Dr. Seuss’ original illustrations. The whimsical backdrops feature playful curves, bold outlines, and a color palette that screamed holiday cheer, immersing the audience in a fantastical world.
The costumes were really impressive. The Whos sport vibrant, candy-colored outfits adorned with patterns, stripes, and frills, perfectly capturing their joyful and eccentric personalities. They were so dynamic that I could see them bounce across the stage from the back of the room. The Grinch's furry green suit is iconic, paired with his signature crooked grin and Santa disguise, adding layers of humor and character to his appearance. From the whimsical set design to the dazzling costumes, every detail transported the audience straight into Dr. Seuss’ spellbinding world.
The musical has the familiar “You’re a Mean One Mr. Grinch” but added in other songs that deepen the story and bring new life to the beloved classic. Original numbers like “Who Likes Christmas” and “One of a Kind” add humor, heart, and depth to the characters, while the Whos' ensemble songs are full of festive cheer and harmony.
Currently there are two different casts roaming the country. Little Rock was graced with the Young Max touring group. Walton Arts Center just finished hosting the Old Max cast. To keep up with which Whos are going where, visit their website at https://www.grinchmusical.com
CREATIVE TEAM
Director – Matt August
Choreographer & Co-Director – Bob Richard
Associate Director – Scott Seidl
Stage Managers – Kateryna Viavattine & Lauren Guiso
Set Designer – John Lee Beatty
Costume Designer – Robert Morgan
Lighting Designer – Craig Stelzenmuller
Sound Designer – Joshua D. Reid
Associate Set Designer – Kacie Hultgren
Costume Coordinator – Sarah Smith
Incidental Music/Vocal Arrangements – Joshua Rosenblum
Orchestrator – Michael Starobin
Dance Music Arranger – David Krane
Music Director, Conductor & Supervisor – Peter Leigh-Nilson
Casting – Murnane Casting, Chad Eric Murnane CSA, Amber Snead CSA
Additional Casting – Pearson Casting CSA
Executive Producer – Jayna Neagle
General Management – Deana Marie Kirsch
Production Management – Heather Chockley
Production Stage Manager – Kateryna Viavattine
Company Manager – James Neal
Tour Management – Crossroads Live North Americal
Tou Booking, Marketing & Publicity – Bond Theatrical, Marc Visvardi
Original Tour Producer – Running Subway, Elin Eggertsdottir
Coming up at Robinson Center:
November 20 *A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS
November 23 *Vienna Light Orchestra The Greatest Showman LIVE TRIBUTE
November 24 *DC Young Fly & Friends
December 1 *The Prophecy Show
December 6 *The Illusionists – Magic of the Holidays
December 13 to December 15 *Ballet Arkansas’ “Nutcracker Spectacular” with Arkansas Symphony Orchestra
To purchase tickets, visit their website at robinsoncenter.com.
