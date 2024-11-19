Review: DR. SEUSS HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS THE MUSICAL at Robinson Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Framed like a Christmas dream full of color and glee, Dr. Seuss’ HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS THE MUSICAL was simply magical, and we were thrilled to catch a performance Saturday, Nov. 9, at Robinson Center in Little Rock. With its whimsical sets, dazzling costumes, and a heartwarming story brought to life by a talented cast, the production captured the essence of Seuss’ timeless tale. It was a truly enchanting experience and a perfect way to kick off the holiday season!

The Touring Company of Dr. Seuss' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! The Musical. Credit Jeremy Daniel

Told through the memory of Old Max (Evan Blackwell), this enchanting production, brought to us by the team at Celebrity Attractions, tells the story of the mean and misanthropic Grinch (Matt Forbes), who despises Christmas and plots to ruin it for the cheerful Whos of Whoville. Disguised as Santa Claus, he sneaks into their homes on Christmas Eve to steal their decorations, presents, and food. However, he encounters the sweet and innocent Cindy Lou Who (Luciana Vandette), whose kindness begins to change his heart. In the end, the Grinch learns the true meaning of Christmas, his heart grows three sizes, and he joins the Whos in their joyful celebration.

The Touring Company of Dr. Seuss' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! The Musical. Credit Jeremy Daniel

Everyone from the young to young at heart was enthralled with this show. This cast was engaging, the vocals were mesmerizing, and there was so much color and animation. The Grinch often spoke directly to the audience, adding a layer of humor and making the audience feel like part of the story. Cindy Lou Who’s heartfelt moments brought warmth and tenderness, while Max the Dog, both young (Chamberlin Little) and old, provided charm and nostalgia. The Whos of Whoville radiated infectious joy, filling the stage with vibrant energy and harmony.

The Touring Company of Dr. Seuss' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! The Musical. Credit Jeremy Daniel

The set was a delightful visual spectacle, bringing Whoville to life with its bright, cartoonish designs inspired by Dr. Seuss’ original illustrations. The whimsical backdrops feature playful curves, bold outlines, and a color palette that screamed holiday cheer, immersing the audience in a fantastical world.

The costumes were really impressive. The Whos sport vibrant, candy-colored outfits adorned with patterns, stripes, and frills, perfectly capturing their joyful and eccentric personalities. They were so dynamic that I could see them bounce across the stage from the back of the room. The Grinch's furry green suit is iconic, paired with his signature crooked grin and Santa disguise, adding layers of humor and character to his appearance. From the whimsical set design to the dazzling costumes, every detail transported the audience straight into Dr. Seuss’ spellbinding world.

The musical has the familiar “You’re a Mean One Mr. Grinch” but added in other songs that deepen the story and bring new life to the beloved classic. Original numbers like “Who Likes Christmas” and “One of a Kind” add humor, heart, and depth to the characters, while the Whos' ensemble songs are full of festive cheer and harmony.

Currently there are two different casts roaming the country. Little Rock was graced with the Young Max touring group. Walton Arts Center just finished hosting the Old Max cast. To keep up with which Whos are going where, visit their website at https://www.grinchmusical.com

CREATIVE TEAM

Director – Matt August

Choreographer & Co-Director – Bob Richard

Associate Director – Scott Seidl

Stage Managers – Kateryna Viavattine & Lauren Guiso

Set Designer – John Lee Beatty

Costume Designer – Robert Morgan

Lighting Designer – Craig Stelzenmuller

Sound Designer – Joshua D. Reid

Associate Set Designer – Kacie Hultgren

Costume Coordinator – Sarah Smith

Incidental Music/Vocal Arrangements – Joshua Rosenblum

Orchestrator – Michael Starobin

Dance Music Arranger – David Krane

Music Director, Conductor & Supervisor – Peter Leigh-Nilson

Casting – Murnane Casting, Chad Eric Murnane CSA, Amber Snead CSA

Additional Casting – Pearson Casting CSA

Executive Producer – Jayna Neagle

General Management – Deana Marie Kirsch

Production Management – Heather Chockley

Production Stage Manager – Kateryna Viavattine

Company Manager – James Neal

Tour Management – Crossroads Live North Americal

Tou Booking, Marketing & Publicity – Bond Theatrical, Marc Visvardi

Original Tour Producer – Running Subway, Elin Eggertsdottir

The Touring Company of Dr. Seuss' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! The Musical. Credit Jeremy Daniel

Coming up at Robinson Center:

November 20 *A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS

November 23 *Vienna Light Orchestra The Greatest Showman LIVE TRIBUTE

November 24 *DC Young Fly & Friends

December 1 *The Prophecy Show

December 6 *The Illusionists – Magic of the Holidays

December 13 to December 15 *Ballet Arkansas’ “Nutcracker Spectacular” with Arkansas Symphony Orchestra

To purchase tickets, visit their website at robinsoncenter.com.

Comments