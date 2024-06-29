Review: YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN at Windgate Center For The Fine And Performing Arts

UCA Summer Theatre's inaugural show runs through Sunday, June 30

By: Jun. 29, 2024
Broadway World was excited when we heard that the University of Central Arkansas decided to start their first professional summer theatre, aptly named UCA Summer Theatre. To open their inaugural show, they are performing YOU’RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN through the end of the month in the new Windgate Center for Fine and Performing Arts in the James M. Bridges Black Box Theatre. If you love the Peanuts gang, this is the show for you.   

Based on the comic strip Peanuts by Charles M. Schulz, with Book, Music, and Lyrics by Clark Gesner, the gang pieces the musical together through comic strip-like scenes. The show opens with the cast singing the title song, which has Charlie Brown wondering what it means to be a good man. Then they are off to school where Charlie Brown (Jimmy Bowler) has lunch, contemplating life and his peanut butter sandwich and notices the redheaded girl that he admires. At recess Lucy (Leah Fimple) sings "Schroeder" to Schroeder (Ethan Perry) while he is playing the piano. Sally (Gabriella Collins) struggles with her jump rope. She also argues with her teacher...wa wa wa wa wa wa....to get her paper changed from a C to a higher grade. 

Back home, Snoopy (Bret Kagebein) is at his house dreaming of all the people that love him, but he daydreams about being a wild fierce animal ready to bite someone. In ACT II he fights the Red Baron. 

Holidays come and go. During Valentine’s Day, Charlie Brown tries to give Lucy a card but ends up telling her Merry Christmas. Then on April Fool's Day, Lucy warns Charlie Brown that she is going to play a trick on him, immediately does it, and he falls for it anyway.  

Charlie Brown isn’t the only person tormented by Lucy. Lucy steals Linus' (Takashi Ito) blanket, which leads to Linus singing a song about his blanket.   

There are many comic vignettes throughout this show, but in the end, Charlie Brown decides that being a good man means doing your best and making the most out of life.  

This ensemble was animated and brought their characters to life. Bless him Jimmy Bowler had to embrace Charlie Brown’s depression and low self-esteem. I kept hearing my inner voice saying ‘poor thing’ a lot. You couldn’t help but root for him wanting good things to happen to him.  

Leah Fimple was a snarky Lucy. She embodied confidence and self-awareness. I wasn’t aware that Lucy and Sally were such good buddies, but she and Gabriella Collins’ Sally mixed well together.  

Another great pairing was Collins’ Sally with Bret Kagebein’s Snoopy. I loved when they went hunting together. They really made the pretend play seem so real that the audience could feel like they were close to getting the rabbit. On a side note, Sally has my favorite song “My New Philosophy.” It is so cute and sassy. I loved it! 

Tahashi Ito’s Linus had a great number with his blanket. I also loved how intellectually advanced he was compared to the rest of the gang, yet it didn’t seem to matter to the rest of his friends. I’m not sure if this was a correlation between his blanket, himself, and his intellect, but there was a definite advancement in Linus’ mentality.  

Ethan Perry’s Schroeder was a typical musician fixated on his piano and composer icon, ignoring his adoring fan Lucy. His love for Beethoven was so big, he had his own song and holiday-”Beethoven Day.” It was cool how everyone celebrated with him.  

This is fun for the whole family and the tickets are family friendly as well, so don’t miss this great classic. For more information, visit their website at uca.edu/theatre. 

Creative Team 

Director: Lauren Carlton 

 Music Director: Dr. Celeste Church 

Stage Manager: Margaret M Saba 

Assistant Stage Manager: William O’Neill 

Scenographer: Austin Aschbrenner 

Costume Designer: Keagan Styes-Pena 

Paint/Props Coordinator: Cory Steiger 

Assistant Lighting Designer: Liz Baker 

Assistant Sound Designer: Peter Kha 

Assistant Costume Designer/First Hand: Echo Mitchell 

Rehearsal Pianist: Yifei ChenExecutive Director: SHauna Colclasure Meador 

Production Manager/Technical Director: Austin Aschbrenner 

Costume Shop Manager: Keagan Styes 

Business & Company Manager: Joshua Gibby 

House Manager: Kat Bale 

Shop Assistant: Xander Udochi 

Social Media Director: Kat Bale 

