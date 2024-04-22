Review: ROCK OF AGES at The Studio Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway World would like to thank Blake Woodson for this review and Billie Overstreet for these amazing photos.

When Theresa asked me to review ROCK OF AGES for her at The Studio Theatre, 320 W 7th St, in Little Rock, I was wondering if she wanted me to review this musical because of my wealth of music knowledge, or that she knew this was the era that I grew up in. Turns out, neither. She is just a busy lady. I have reviewed concerts for her in the past, but this is my first musical to review. I am not really a stranger to musicals, with this being my 16th musical to attend since 1986, which is the date this musical is set. Coincidence? Maybe. I really enjoy musicals and I love music, so this musical is the best of both worlds. I was extremely happy to help out and excited to see the show.

In 2008, I met Julianne Hough at KSSN's Blacktop Boogie and became a fan due to her being one of the nicest celebrities I have ever met. So, when the 2012 movie Rock of Ages came out, I had to watch it. From there, I couldn't get enough. I watched everything available online from local presentations of the musical, to clips of the Broadway show. The movie takes a lot of liberties from the musical, but both are great.

If you are not familiar with Rock of Ages, let me give you a brief summary. Rock of Ages is a cheesy love story between a small-town girl and a city boy, both with rock 'n' roll dreams. Set on the Sunset Strip at the Bourbon, a legendary club in Hollywood, the two young lovers fight to save their love for each other from misunderstandings and jealousy, while their friends try to save the Bourbon from destruction at the hands of the Mayor and a German investor. Rock of Ages is a jukebox musical built around 80's Classic Rock and features songs from Styx, Journey, Extreme, Night Ranger, Bon Jovi, Twisted Sister, Pat Benatar, Poison, Whitesnake, Damn Yankees, and more.

I'm not going to talk much about the actual theatre. I know that Theresa has talked in length about my new favorite venue in many of her reviews, and I want you to be as pleasantly surprised as I was when you walk through the front doors. When entering, take a right to check in, and there you will be greeted by the friendliest people in the business. They didn't have a clue that I was there to write this review, they just knew I was there to see the show and were impressively inviting. The entire venue is that impressive. Don't take my word for it, go see for yourself.

The presentation itself was even more impressive than the venue, if that is even possible. From the first amplified vibration of the lead guitarist to the final note of the show, I was in awe. Director Justin Pike brilliantly brought the script to life with some fun personal touches that stood out and made me love Rock of Ages even more than I already did, and he selected the best cast possible. In fact, this cast should just load up on a bus and be the Broadway touring group for Rock of Ages worldwide. Although crossing the ocean in a bus may be a bit trying, with Pike at the helm, I bet it could be done.

Pike and Music Director Logan Smith put together an amazing cast, and I could talk about every one of the cast members and how incredible they are, but that would turn this article into a novel, but before I delve into the individuals, I want to make note that the choreography was more than what I expected. Seriously, they are as good as you would see at Robinson. Ok,now, let me just focus on a couple so you’ll go to The Studio to see the rest of the best ensemble ever put together for Rock of Ages.

If you have seen Rock of Ages, you know there is a "type" of what Sherie looks like, blonde. This show has the lead with red hair. If you have never seen Rock of Ages, you are not going to know any difference. If you have, you are not going to care when she opens her mouth and the angelic voice that comes out hits you square between the ears. Kinsey Potts voice is absolutely amazing. The chemistry she shared with her costar, Micah Patterson, was simply magical. After the show I was let in on a little secret, at least it was to me, that these two are actually a couple in real life. That relationship definitely shows on stage.

There are two other relationships on the stage that really stood out: Lonny (Caleb Patton) and Dennis Dupree (Danny Troillett) and the one between Regina (Courtney Speyer) and Franz (Peyton Greenwood). These relationships are so comical, they become magical as well. Yes, a different kind of magic, but magic all the same.

The narrator of the show is crucial. He is the one who sets the tone for the entire 120 minutes plus run time. In the movie, Lonny is played by Russell Brand, the award-winning English comedian. I am a fan of Brand especially in this role. However, Patton's performance made me wish he would have been cast in the movie over Brand. He is seriously that good. His interaction with the audience, his timing on the jokes, his voice, his demeanor, is perfection. Patton belongs on Broadway and not the street in Little Rock, two blocks over.

Another amazing actor onstage at the Bob Bidewell Auditorium who needs to be in NYC immediately is Courtney Speyer who plays Regina Kootz. Regina is a role that was left out of the movie. If the screenwriter for the movie had seen Speyer in this role, that would have never happened. I have seen several presentations of Rock of Ages online, and Speyer blows all the other Reginas away. I was told that a visitor to The Studio Theater told Speyer he had seen her doppelganger in NYC on Broadway. That visitor had seen Rock of Ages 10 times on Broadway, so he would know. Looking at the Playbills from past Broadway shows, Speyer does look the part, but from listening to the online audio of Rock of Ages on Broadway, she sounds better than the Broadway Musical Regina. When they reopen Rock of Ages in NYC for another run, if they don't cast Speyer, they are doing a huge misjustice to mankind. Speyer IS Regina!

Like I said, I could go on and on about every cast member, but then you would be here reading this novel and not going to www.studiotheatrelr.com to get your tickets so you can be as entertained and amazed as I was. Don't delay, go get your tickets now. Rock of Ages at The Studio Theater closes on Cinco de Mayo. For some of my friends, that is May 5th. What are you waiting for? Go now. Enjoy the show.

Cast Members

Waitress: Paige Alexander

Waitresss #1: Kenzie Burks

Franz Klinemann: Peyton Greenwood

Mayor / Ja'Keith: Evan Hamilton

Waitress: Izzy Hammonds

Hertz Klineman: Duane Jackson

Waitress: Mackenzie Martin

Constance Sak / Waitress: Belle Overstreet

Drew Boley: Micah Patterson

Lonny Barnett: Caleb Patton

Stacee Jaxx: Drew Posey

Sherrie Christian: Kinsey Potts

Father / Joey Primo: Ben Perry

Regina Koontz: Courtney Speyer

Justice Charlier: Leah Stewart

Dennis Dupree: Danny Troillett

Mother / Ensemble: Rosalyn Williams

Production / Creative

Director: Justin A. Pike

Music Director: Logan J. Smith

Stage Manager: Sidney Kelly

Sound Engineer: Greg Warner

Production Photos: Erica Gregory

Trailer Videography: Caleb Patton

Props: Courtney Speyer

Construction: Justin A. Pike, Danny Troillett, Micah Patterson, Drew Posey, Jack D. Pike

Artistic Director: Justin A. Pike

Sound: Devon, Austin Bernard

Choreographer: Reagan Hammonds Turbyfill

Scenic & Lighting Design: Justin A. Pike

Costume Coordinators: Izzy Hammonds, Sidney Kelly

Band

Keys: Matt Mentgen

Drums: Cadence Garrett

Bass: Liz Cohen

Guitar 2: Jeremy Clements

Guitar 1: Logan J. Smith