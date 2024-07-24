Review: JULIUS CAESAR at The Weekend Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Written by guest writer Sandee Pinkstaff

The Weekend Theater, 1001 W 7th St, Little Rock is presenting William

Shakespeare’s historic tragedy JULIUS CAESAR July 19 - August 4, 2024.

It is believed Shakespeare wrote JULIUS CAESAR as the first of his plays to be

performed at the Globe, in 1599. For it, he turned to a key event in Roman history:

Caesar’s death at the hands of friends and fellow politicians. Renaissance writers

disagreed over the assassination, seeing Brutus, a leading conspirator, as either

hero or villain. Shakespeare’s play keeps this debate alive. TWT’s production

remained true to this thought, the viewer constantly weighing the validity vs. guilt of

political violence. Timely? Yes!



Chad Bradford brilliantly and succinctly adapted the production’s script.

Caesar’s (Dana Smith) assassination is just the halfway point of JULIUS CAESAR. The

first part of the play leads to her death; the second portrays the consequences. As

the action begins, Rome prepares for Caesar’s triumphal entrance. Brutus (Laura

Landers), Caesar’s friend and ally, fears that Caesar will become queen, destroying

the republic. Cassius (Hunter Whitfield) and others convince Brutus to join a

conspiracy to kill Caesar.

On the day of the assassination, Caesar plans to stay home at the urging of her

wife, Calphurnia (Stephanie Johnson). A conspirator, Decius Brutus (Dorothy

Johnson) , persuades her to go to the Senate with the other conspirators and her

friend, Mark Antony (Navy Griffin). At the Senate, the conspirators stab Caesar to

death. Antony uses a funeral oration to turn the citizens of Rome against them.

Brutus and Cassius escape as Antony joins forces with Octavius Caesar (Lucy

Strahin).

Encamped with their armies, Brutus and Cassius quarrel, then agree to march on

Antony and Octavius. In the battle which follows, Cassius, misled by erroneous

reports of loss, persuades a slave to kill him; Brutus’s army is defeated. Brutus

commits suicide, praised by Antony as “the noblest Roman of them all.”

JULIUS CAESAR was originally written as straightforward, slow-moving, restrained,

almost bare in style. TWT’s production, due to Bradford’s adaptation and Weatherly

and Lane’s direction, stayed true to the bard’s intentions. The set was fittingly stark;

the action and dialogu were quick and engaging. The entire cast showed great

ability to articulate the story, keeping the audience engaged with each turn of

events.



Dana Smith’s deep understanding and love for Shakespeare’s language and

playwriting was apparent. She resonated with each word and movement as the

treasures they are. Glad you are back to the area, Dana, and hope to see you in

more productions. Laura Landers (Brutus) made mention that this is a role “she has

dreamed of”. We agree and are thankful actors were cast in their roles according to

their abilities rather than their gender. This is what makes great theater.

Hunter Whitfield’s (Cassius) stage presence was dynamic and moving. Navy Griffin

(Mark Antony) brought power as well as tenderness when delivering her speech

known to us all,



“Friends, Romans, countrymen, lend me your ears;

I come to bury Caesar, not to praise him.

The evil that men do lives after them;

The good is oft interred with their bones;

So let it be with Caesar.”

But then, also, ending the play,

“This was the noblest Roman of them all.

All the conspirators save only she

Did that they did in envy of great Caesar.

She only in a general honest thought

And common good to all made one of them.

Her life was gentle and the elements

So mixed in her that nature might stand up

And say to all the world “This was a woman.”

Rounding out the cast:

Julius Caesar: Dana Smith

Calpurnia: Stefanie Johnston

Brutus: Laura Landers

Portia: Brent’s Sutton

Cassius: Hunter Whitfield

Mark Antony: Navy Griffin

Casca: Emily Buchanan

Decius: Dorothy Johnson

Cicero: Jett Holbert

Flavius: Phil Robbs

Marullus: Sarah Jane DeYoung

Ligarius: Drew Ellis

Octavius: Lucy Strahin

Cinna the Senator: Darby Lytle

Soothsayer: Lauren Naeyaert

Cinna the Poet: Kia Pennington

Behind the Scenes:

Director: David Weatherly

Assistant Director: Dominique Lane

Set Construction: David Weatherly

Lighting Design: Mike Major

Light Board Op: Mike Major & Kota White

Written by: William Shakespeare

Adapted by: Chad Bradford

Comments