Review: JULIUS CAESAR at The Weekend Theater

Written by guest writer Sandee Pinkstaff
The Weekend Theater, 1001 W 7th St, Little Rock is presenting William
Shakespeare’s historic tragedy JULIUS CAESAR July 19 - August 4, 2024.
It is believed Shakespeare wrote JULIUS CAESAR as the first of his plays to be
performed at the Globe, in 1599. For it, he turned to a key event in Roman history:
Caesar’s death at the hands of friends and fellow politicians. Renaissance writers
disagreed over the assassination, seeing Brutus, a leading conspirator, as either
hero or villain. Shakespeare’s play keeps this debate alive. TWT’s production
remained true to this thought, the viewer constantly weighing the validity vs. guilt of
political violence. Timely? Yes!
Chad Bradford brilliantly and succinctly adapted the production’s script.
Caesar’s (Dana Smith) assassination is just the halfway point of JULIUS CAESAR. The
first part of the play leads to her death; the second portrays the consequences. As
the action begins, Rome prepares for Caesar’s triumphal entrance. Brutus (Laura
Landers), Caesar’s friend and ally, fears that Caesar will become queen, destroying
the republic. Cassius (Hunter Whitfield) and others convince Brutus to join a
conspiracy to kill Caesar.
On the day of the assassination, Caesar plans to stay home at the urging of her
wife, Calphurnia (Stephanie Johnson). A conspirator, Decius Brutus (Dorothy
Johnson) , persuades her to go to the Senate with the other conspirators and her
friend, Mark Antony (Navy Griffin). At the Senate, the conspirators stab Caesar to
death. Antony uses a funeral oration to turn the citizens of Rome against them.
Brutus and Cassius escape as Antony joins forces with Octavius Caesar (Lucy
Strahin).
Encamped with their armies, Brutus and Cassius quarrel, then agree to march on
Antony and Octavius. In the battle which follows, Cassius, misled by erroneous
reports of loss, persuades a slave to kill him; Brutus’s army is defeated. Brutus
commits suicide, praised by Antony as “the noblest Roman of them all.”
JULIUS CAESAR was originally written as straightforward, slow-moving, restrained,
almost bare in style. TWT’s production, due to Bradford’s adaptation and Weatherly
and Lane’s direction, stayed true to the bard’s intentions. The set was fittingly stark;
the action and dialogu were quick and engaging. The entire cast showed great
ability to articulate the story, keeping the audience engaged with each turn of
events.
Dana Smith’s deep understanding and love for Shakespeare’s language and
playwriting was apparent. She resonated with each word and movement as the
treasures they are. Glad you are back to the area, Dana, and hope to see you in
more productions. Laura Landers (Brutus) made mention that this is a role “she has
dreamed of”. We agree and are thankful actors were cast in their roles according to
their abilities rather than their gender. This is what makes great theater.
Hunter Whitfield’s (Cassius) stage presence was dynamic and moving. Navy Griffin
(Mark Antony) brought power as well as tenderness when delivering her speech
known to us all,
“Friends, Romans, countrymen, lend me your ears;
I come to bury Caesar, not to praise him.
The evil that men do lives after them;
The good is oft interred with their bones;
So let it be with Caesar.”
But then, also, ending the play,
“This was the noblest Roman of them all.
All the conspirators save only she
Did that they did in envy of great Caesar.
She only in a general honest thought
And common good to all made one of them.
Her life was gentle and the elements
So mixed in her that nature might stand up
And say to all the world “This was a woman.”
Rounding out the cast:
Julius Caesar: Dana Smith
Calpurnia: Stefanie Johnston
Brutus: Laura Landers
Portia: Brent’s Sutton
Cassius: Hunter Whitfield
Mark Antony: Navy Griffin
Casca: Emily Buchanan
Decius: Dorothy Johnson
Cicero: Jett Holbert
Flavius: Phil Robbs
Marullus: Sarah Jane DeYoung
Ligarius: Drew Ellis
Octavius: Lucy Strahin
Cinna the Senator: Darby Lytle
Soothsayer: Lauren Naeyaert
Cinna the Poet: Kia Pennington
Behind the Scenes:
Director: David Weatherly
Assistant Director: Dominique Lane
Set Construction: David Weatherly
Lighting Design: Mike Major
Light Board Op: Mike Major & Kota White
Written by: William Shakespeare
Adapted by: Chad Bradford
