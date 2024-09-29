Review: DIARY OF A WIMPY KID THE MUSICAL at The Studio Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



I love how The Studio Theatre, 320 W 7th St, in Little Rock, is so inclusive, especially when it comes to our younger actors. Running since September 19 and finishing out this weekend, DIARY OF A WIMPY KID THE MUSICAL celebrates those in “the middle” and spotlights Central Arkansas’ first-time actors with a tale that delighted the entire audience both young and young at heart. With Book by Kevin Del Aguila, Music and Lyrics by Michael Mahler and Alan Schmuchler, and Directed by Kiona Reese, this troupe brought the excitement of middle school to the stage. The music was rockin’, the characters were a bit too relatable, and flashbacks of middle school came at us in full force. A fun time was had by all.

DIARY OF A WIMPY KID THE MUSICAL is a stage adaptation of Jeff Kinney's popular book series. Greg (Kaleb White), who asked his mom for a journal but got a diary, is a middle schooler who wants to be popular. Throughout the musical they flash numbers about where everyone stands on the popularity scale, and he struggles with where his number is. He makes up schemes to improve his number, including running for a school office and getting rid of his cheerful friend. With humor and catchy songs, Greg eventually realizes that popularity isn’t everything and being true to oneself and valuing close relationships are more important.

Because I didn’t read the book, I’m going to assume that this musical mirrors the book, especially since the younger audience members responded so favorably, and rightfully so, since the cast was lively and reflected their characters so well. Everybody knows that middle school is one of the hardest times during a kid’s life, and these actors represented with ease the different types of people in the middle school dynamics.

Kaleb White as Greg expertly navigates the character's mix of awkwardness, ambition, and dry humor, making his journey through middle school both hilarious and relatable. Jayden Nelson as Rowley was a true delight. He brought an irresistible innocence and charm to the role, making Rowley's goofy, optimistic personality a perfect foil to Greg’s more cynical nature. Their onstage chemistry highlights the enduring power of friendship, even through the ups and downs. Equally impressive was Evan Hauser as Roderick, Greg’s older bully brother. His interactions with Greg were full of sibling rivalry. It really made you feel sorry for Greg.

The entire ensemble deserves praise for their ability to transition seamlessly between the musical numbers and the narrative, creating a vibrant, dynamic atmosphere on stage. Their comedic timing, combined with heartfelt performances, made this show a truly enjoyable experience.

The soundtrack and choreography were a surprise. It had a very modern score that had you dancing along. The Cheese scenes were particularly gross and for you to truly understand, you need to go see the show. I especially loved the “All About the Mom Bucks” song and “Animal Heart.” They were all so much fun to watch.

Now if middle school isn’t enough to scare you, The Studio will be transforming itself into a house of horrors for the Halloween season. Nyctophobia, or the extreme or irrational fear of the night or of darkness, will be a new interactive experience sure to scare the bejeezus out of you! Will I be there??????? I may need someone to report on this for me!

Open auditions are still going on, so for more information, visit their website at https://www.studiotheatrelr.com.

