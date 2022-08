August 5, 2022

Brassy, abrasive, rude, belligerent. The four horsemen of the apocalypse? No. They’re all words that have been used to describe Rachel of All Killa No Filla, and she’s proper sick of it now. She’s also sick of being told to “be kind” by everyone from bearded hipster men in T-shirts. What’s wrong with saying it how you see it? What really is kindness? Why is Rachel’s truth not respected? Why are you all so annoying? Probably because nobody tells you that you are. Let Rachel change that.