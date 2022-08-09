Edinburgh 2022: Review: CHRISTOPHER MACARTHUR-BOYD: OH NO, Monkey Barrel

Oh No! is the latest Edinburgh Festival Fringe show from Glasgow-based comedian Christopher Macarthur-Boyd. Looking back at the past couple of years, Macarthur-Boyd discusses what happened to him when he lost work as a standup during the pandemic and how it affected his identity.

Its a show that will be relatable to many as he describes his lowest point of ordering two McDonald's Deliveroo's in one day. Oh No! touches on depression and mental health and the problems with the advice "just talk to someone".

Filled with hilarious anecdotes, the themes are universal but will be particularly enjoyable to those familiar with Glasgow and fans of Hello Fresh.

Leaning back against the wall for most of the show, he is definitely at ease in front of his audience. There is a bit of audience interaction but it is all done in good nature.

Christopher Macarthur-Boyd is a master of observational comedy and a hugely likeable comic.