Edinburgh 2022: Review: JESSICA FOSTEKEW: WENCH, Monkey Barrel

Wench was originally titled because Jessica Fostekew had imagined a series of flings after leaving a nine-year relationship. Things didn't quite go the way she thought and she fell in love pretty much immediately.

Embarking on online dating was a scary concept in Fostekew's 30s- especially as she has already confessed every secret she has in the public eye and didn't see the point in trying to hide anything on her profile.

Fostekew is an utter delight to spend time with. From exploring her queerness in her 30s to new love and now having to navigate living with her partner's beloved cats, Wench has clever and engaging storytelling.

There are some serious elements to the show as she looks at how others fighting for equality have enabled her to experience this privilege to love who she chooses. It's important stuff and put across in her usual conversational and accessible manner.

There's also a good chunk of silliness to be had. Wench is a gentle, joyful hour with a lot of big laughs from a charismatic comedian.