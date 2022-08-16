Edinburgh 2022: Review: ARE YOU BEING MURDERED? EICC

Are You Being Murdered? is a new murder mystery comedy by writer David Semple and starring Arthur Bostrom as Jamie Button. Jamie is what is known in the industry as a supporting actor (but to the general public as an extra).

When working on the third most popular tv show in the country, a member of the cast is murdered on set and Jamie tries to work out who is responsible.

Bostrom is a confident and charismatic performer who holds the attention of the audience well. There are a lot of references in the script that go over my head as I'm not familiar with the era of television that this play is based on but it is easy enough to follow without background knowledge.

Are You Being Murdered? takes a little while to get going but the writing is good and will definitely appeal to anyone who is nostalgic for old British sitcoms.

