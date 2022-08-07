Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Edinburgh Festival
Edinburgh 2022: Review: ONE OF TWO, Summerhall

Aug. 7, 2022  
One of Two is a solo show by Jack Hunter in association with Birds of Paradise Theatre Company. Hunter and his twin sister Bec were nine weeks premature and starved of oxygen at birth and Jack and Bec have cerebral palsy. As with all Birds of Paradise productions, the show is captioned to improve access.

Hunter takes the time to explain the different types of cerebral palsy as a lot of assumptions are made about the twins. There are many different ways people describe him but he finds overall the most prominent word is "disabled". The type of CP that Bec has affects all four limbs and she is a full-time wheelchair user.

Hunter isn't here to be seen as an "inspiration" and he has very little time for Eddie Redmayne and his questionable career choices. He's funny and engaging as the focus of the story shifts to his sister. Bec has been interviewed for the show and audio clips are played throughout so we get more of an insight into her personality and point of view. Growing up as one of two, he shows childhood photos and describes the same upbringing but the differences in their needs become clear as they get older.

One of Two is a captivating and funny look at the different experiences of disability from an engaging performer.




