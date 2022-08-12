Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Edinburgh Festival
Edinburgh 2022: Review: CASSIE AND THE LIGHTS, Underbelly

Aug. 12, 2022  
Cassie (Alex Brain) is a sixteen-year-old who has two younger sisters, Tin (Michaela Murphy) and Kit (Emily McGlynn). The three of them are very close and Cassie tries to protect her siblings when her mother leaves and doesn't come back. Someone informs social services and the three siblings are placed in foster care.

Cassie was supposed to be going to university but when their foster parents ask to adopt the younger girls, Cassie applies for sole guardianship. Cassie and the Lights is an important story which is beautifully told. The play is accompanied by live music which is a nice touch.

The younger girls have a rose tinted idea of what their mother was like and don't seem to consider that she might not come back. Cassie tries to shield the girls from the truth but can't do this forever. Cassie and the Lights is a realistic portrayal of kinship carers and shows that caring for anyone is hard, it doesn't matter how old you are.




Natalie O'Donoghue


August 12, 2022

When Cassie's mother disappears, the teenager wants to care for her sisters on her own. Is she the right person to be a parent now, or should she let foster parents adopt her sisters and create a new family? Based on real-life events and interviews with children in care and with live music, Cassie and the Lights examines our ideas of what makes a family.
