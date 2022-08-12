Edinburgh 2022: Review: CASSIE AND THE LIGHTS, Underbelly

Cassie (Alex Brain) is a sixteen-year-old who has two younger sisters, Tin (Michaela Murphy) and Kit (Emily McGlynn). The three of them are very close and Cassie tries to protect her siblings when her mother leaves and doesn't come back. Someone informs social services and the three siblings are placed in foster care.

Cassie was supposed to be going to university but when their foster parents ask to adopt the younger girls, Cassie applies for sole guardianship. Cassie and the Lights is an important story which is beautifully told. The play is accompanied by live music which is a nice touch.

The younger girls have a rose tinted idea of what their mother was like and don't seem to consider that she might not come back. Cassie tries to shield the girls from the truth but can't do this forever. Cassie and the Lights is a realistic portrayal of kinship carers and shows that caring for anyone is hard, it doesn't matter how old you are.