Photos: First Look At Victoria Lucie in the UK Tour of WHAT'S NEXT?

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Middle-Weight Theatre have shared first look photos of the UK tour of the brand-new original drama What’s Next?.

Written by Matt Roberts and directed by Tom Stabb, What’s Next? is currently on tour across the country.

What’s Next? will open Old Joint Stock Theatre, Birmingham on 17th May before heading to The Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham and The Hope Mill Theatre, Manchester.

Based on historical events, What’s Next? is a compelling one-woman play about Harriet Quimby, a groundbreaking character in aviation history who broke cultural standards and reached new heights as the first woman to receive a pilot's licence in the United States.

This thrilling new production sheds light on an often-overlooked historical milestone: the awe-inspiring adventure of the first woman to fly solo across the English Channel.

Playing the title role is Victoria Lucie, who made her West End debut playing Miss Casewell in London’s longest running play The Mousetrap. Other stage credits include The Night Pirates, (The Rose Theatre, Kingston and National Tour), The Importance of Being Earnest, Charleys Aunt, The Hound of the Baskervilles and many more with The Worcester Rep.

Victoria Luce said: “I am not only honoured to be asked to play such a strong and pioneering woman of history, but hugely excited to be reunited with old friends and new at Middle-Weight Theatre after performing with them in 2015.”

Director Tom Stabb said: “Seeing a new piece of theatre come together is always a special process. What’s Next? is no exception, literally elevating things to a whole new level.”

Writer Matt Roberts said: “Harriet Quimby's story is an amazing and inspiring one - and I'm so happy I've been able to play a part in bringing her achievements to the attention of a modern audience."

Tickets for What's Next? are currently on sale at select venues.