Edinburgh Festival
Edinburgh 2022: Review: BRITANICK, Assembly

Aug. 23, 2022  
BriTANicK are an American comedy duo comprising of Nick Kocher and Brian McElhaney. Racking up over 50 million views online and performing to sold-out crowds in the US, BriTANicK have come to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe to perfom in a "box on the f**king street" as they put it.

The pair are long time friends and it shows in their sketches. They work so well together and the show is seamless, organised chaos.

The sketches are silly and fairly random though there are a few narratives that tie the whole show together well. There's a story where Nick and his fiancee have decided to abstain from sex until their wedding and going slightly out of his mind with frustration, he turns his attention to an unsuspecting audience. It's wickedly funny and everyone seems keen to be in on the joke. In less capable hands this could have been wildly uncomfortable for all involved.

They also make great use of performing in a box on the f**king street and use the space well to keep things unpredictable. BriTANicK is the perfect show if you're looking for ridiculous, chaotic sketch comedy.


