Edinburgh 2022: Review: BLOODY ELLE, Traverse Theatre

Danielle known to everyone but her mum as "Elle" lives in a high-rise tower block with her mother and brother in the North of England. She works full time at Chips and Dips and gigs in her spare time.

When Evelyn (known as Eve) starts working at Chips and Dips in her summer before studying medicine at Oxford, Elle finds herself unable to stop thinking about her. Eve is from a far wealthier family and completely different background. The pair grow close but feel the need to keep their relationship a secret from everyone else in their lives.

Written by and starring Lauryn Redding Bloody Elle is a compelling coming-of-age queer love story. Infused with music, this is part gig and part theatre. It's joyful in parts with devastating heartbreak in others.

Bloody Elle is a well crafted show with expert storytelling and while it doesn't conform to the 'happily ever after' trope, you'll struggle not to find your heart warmed by its message.