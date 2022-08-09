Edinburgh 2022: Review: THE ANNIVERSARY, Pleasance Dome

Jim and Bab are getting ready to celebrate 50 years of marriage. Setting the scene for their big party, they decorate the set and lay out a buffet for guests. From the start, it is seriously impressive how many props they have and how cleverly they are used.

The Anniversary is a slapstick comedy with very little dialogue and the physical comedy is executed to perfection.

At an hour, The Anniversary does start to wear a little thin. There is more to this piece than meets the eye but it takes a while to get there. After the elaborate set-up, it seems things aren't as blissful between Jim and Bab as we originally thought and the pair turn from an adorable couple to a murderous pair.

The Anniversary is a well-scripted farcical comedy that leans to the dark side, giving off vibes of Inside No. 9.