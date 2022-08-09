Edinburgh 2022: Review: THE ANNIVERSARY, Pleasance Dome
Review of The Anniversary at the Pleasance at Edfringe
Jim and Bab are getting ready to celebrate 50 years of marriage. Setting the scene for their big party, they decorate the set and lay out a buffet for guests. From the start, it is seriously impressive how many props they have and how cleverly they are used.
The Anniversary is a slapstick comedy with very little dialogue and the physical comedy is executed to perfection.
At an hour, The Anniversary does start to wear a little thin. There is more to this piece than meets the eye but it takes a while to get there. After the elaborate set-up, it seems things aren't as blissful between Jim and Bab as we originally thought and the pair turn from an adorable couple to a murderous pair.
The Anniversary is a well-scripted farcical comedy that leans to the dark side, giving off vibes of Inside No. 9.