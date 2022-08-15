Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Edinburgh Festival
Edinburgh 2022: Review: BRITNEY: FRIENDS AND NOTHING MORE, Pleasance Courtyard

Aug. 06, 2022  
Edinburgh 2022: Review: BRITNEY: FRIENDS AND NOTHING MORE, Pleasance Courtyard Britney is a sketch comedy duo made up of Charly Clive and Ellen Robertson. The aim of this show Friends and Nothing More is to get the audience to fancy them by the end of it.

The sketches are weaved into a narrative about the background of how they first started performing together. Clive and Robertson have been friends since school and it is clear it is this friendship that makes for such a strong double act. They bonded over a love of comedy and set their sights on the biggest headlining gig they could- hosting the school talent show.

Britney have struck the balance just right for using a personal story as a vehicle for some pretty brilliantly silly sketches.

Friends and Nothing More is well put together, incredibly clever and relentlessly hilarious throughout.




