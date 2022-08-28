EDINBURGH 2022: Review: JACK HARRIS: TEACHING TEACHERS HOW TO TEACH, Just The Tonic





Teacher by trade, Jack Harris has decided to pass on some of his knowledge and start a training course "Teaching Teachers How To Teach". The idea is that by the end of the hour, every member of the audience (sorry, course attendee) will be equipped with the skills they need to teach a class.

Featuring super slick technology, Harris uses a projector to take us through the interactive slide show that covers all areas of teaching. There's a running joke about mixing up the courses and this is done so cleverly with impeccable timing. The audience interaction is done with good nature and Harris is quick-witted with his responses.

Although it is a show that is brilliantly silly, there are some strong messages about the politics of teaching and why it might not be an appealing career choice in the current climate.

Teaching Teachers How To Teach is a comedy show that doesn't drop pace for a second and provides big laughs throughout.