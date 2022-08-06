Edinburgh 2022: Review: CHORES, Assembly George Square Gardens

Can you remember being asked to tidy your bedroom as a child? It never was much fun. But could we strive to make it exciting?

This brother and sister character duo, show us how much mischief can be created in their bedroom, with an assortment of toilet roll leaf blowers, laundry, the dreaded water spray and an array of cuddly toys. This includes a much loved and fought over favourite teddy, which brings a sense of nostalgia for anyone with a history of sibling rivalry, over the toy of the moment. The set displays a fabulous group of blocks, spelling out the show's title 'CHORES', which is used later on in the performance for the purpose of energetic tricks. The pair are clad in vibrant, visually pleasing blue and green dungarees. Both performers are super energetic and playful.

A whingey whiney language is created, making the performers intention clear and accessible to all, so that the need for language is cleverly obsolete. Some early tricks excite the audience, but the issue here is that this leaves us wanting far more acrobatics from the excellent pair, who are more than capable. We see elements of their clear skill in some excellent roller-skate action, but deeply crave tricks over clowning from the talented duo. The clowning continues.

We are left ultimately thanking our lucky stars, that (most of!) our own cheeky monkeys are less disruptive, disgusting and manic, and to truly appreciate our children's untidy bedrooms in comparison to this pair of wayward kids.

Chores runs at Assembly George Square Gardens, Piccolo from 6-14, 16-21 and 23-28 August 2022.