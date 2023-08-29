EDINBURGH 2023: Review: CHRIS THORBURN: CINEMAN, Just The Tonic at The Mash House

If you consider yourself a movie buff then there may admittedly be very little for you when it comes to the Fringe, aside from a few stage adaptations of famous films or perhaps an actor you're a fan of doing an hour of stand up. Very rarely are there shows dedicated to cinema. That's where Chris Thorburn steps in with his latest show being exactly that.

Chris explains his own relationship with cinema and his own love of it, from using it as a form of escapism to working in a cinema himself to using movies to connect with his younger nephew. In talking about these experiences Thorburn uses his hour to take us through both his history with film and what it means to him as well as many others all over the world.

Throughout his time on stage Thorburn makes use of the famous Pearl & Dean music, pokes fun of the famous Breakfast at Tiffany's song and how any film title with six syllables can fit into the song, and generally cracks wise at certain films, actors and movie culture in general.

Occasionally Thorburn can take bits a little too far and keep them running on for much too long, though not only are they funny to begin with, but Thorburn keeps them going for so long that eventually the laughter does come back around, if a little weaker.

With this in mind, perhaps the greatest thing that could be said about Thorburn is his sheer charisma and entertaining stage presence. Not only does he have the ability to take longer routines and keep them entertaining, avoiding any agitation among the audience, but he genuinely creates a relaxed environment in which the crowd feel comfortable with him as their leader and feel free to join in with audience participation and often lend their laughter to the room.

Chris Thorburn: Cineman is somewhat of a niche show in that it aims for a certain audience though the beauty of it is that not only does it tell a genuinely sweet story but it is relatable; who doesn't love movies?