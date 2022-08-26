Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Edinburgh 2022: Review: SUSIE MCCABE: BORN BELIEVER, Assembly George Square Studios - Studio 2

Only a few days left to catch this hilarious stand-up comedy

Aug. 26, 2022  

Edinburgh 2022: Review: SUSIE MCCABE: BORN BELIEVER, Assembly George Square Studios - Studio 2 Within ten seconds of Susie McCabe walking on stage she has dropped the f-bomb. And I love it. She stands in front of her audience, who are already laughing raucously, and welcomes us.

She wants to know where we're from. Her patter is easy and hilarious and is an excellent preview for just how funny this show is going to be. The Australians excite her especially. Do any of them have a Cherry Ripe on their person? My dirty mind wondered precisley what a Cherry Ripe was and it turns out to be a chocolate bar and, in Susie's words, a gay Bounty.

Born Believer came about because Susie McCabe has just celebrated a BIG BIRTHDAY. Apparently reaching your forties when you're from the east end of Glasgow is considered an achievement. You get a telegram from both The Queen and The Pope. At this age nights out become afternoons out, and HRT and antidepressants are the new drugs of choice. Also up for discussion are the Brownies, Susie's wonderful fiancée (and an incident with Ron Ron), and the absolute, undeniable horrors of hen parties.

Susie is a regular on things like The News Quiz on Radio 4, and Have I Got News For You, so a big part of her life is political comedy and satire. She doesn't disappoint us with a brilliantly timed, thought-provoking speech about the current state of affairs. I couldn't escape the feeling that I wanted her to run the world, just a wee bit. It would definitely be a fun place, and a lot fairer. Born Believer is rude, witty, captivating, and above all side-splittingly funny. Go see it before it ends at the Fringe.

Susie McCabe: Born Believer is on at Assembly George Square Studios - Studio 2 until August 28





