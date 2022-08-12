Review: THE TRIAL, The Pleasance Courtyard

The Young Pleasance celebrate their 25th anniversary with a large ensemble aged 16-21, performing a re-imagined version of Kafka's disorientating and unfinished novel, The Trial. Although written in 1914-15, the themes are just as relevant now, exploring injustice, morality, segregation, reputation and subservience.

The Young Pleasance's version of Josef K, is an International University student, being paid as the sole patient in a medical trial, for which he has broken the unknown and uncodified 'rules' and requirements. His acquaintances cannot be trusted, as they secretly observe him. A suitcase lingers, becomes representative of Josef's past.

The focus on the level of intrusion is disturbing and uncomfortable, forming a level of unease at the faceless authority, causing irreparable damage to a life. The choreography further contributes to this, presenting astute group movement pieces, including a floaty and mystical dream sequence. A torch scene is notable, due to being particularly visually pleasing, creating an eerie atmosphere.

The young cast present an interesting modern adaptation of The Trial, with a promising cast, destined for great things.

The Trial runs at The Pleasance Courtyard from 5-14 August 2022.