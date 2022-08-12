Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: HANNAH PILKES: A WOMAN ON THE VERGE, The Underbelly's Bristo Square

Review: HANNAH PILKES: A WOMAN ON THE VERGE, The Underbelly's Bristo Square

Clever and poignant new comedy

Register for Scotland News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 12, 2022  

Review: HANNAH PILKES: A WOMAN ON THE VERGE, The Underbelly's Bristo Square

Pilkes makes her solo Edinburgh Fringe debut with a focus on reflection, resilience, 80's film and music nostalgia and the merits of being brave.

Her comedic characters are plentiful and hilarious. We see her in various guises, a hip-hop dancer, a bridezilla, a clairvoyant, a hot mom, a waiter and she even dabbles in some cheeky Avenue Q style puppetry. She's "a girl with a dream" coming across as extremely bright, energetic and likable.

We are thoroughly engaged and invested as an audience, particularly so as Pilkes tells us of her own anxieties and shares the audience's reasons for the concerns in their lives too, having gathered data earlier in the show. This connection is a vital component to the success of the piece.

Pilkes' show is uplifting, clever and poignant- encouraging the audience to have faith in taking a leap.

Catch Hannah Pilkes: A Woman On The Verge, at The Underbelly's Bristo Square on 11-14, 16-29 August 2022.





From This Author - Christiana Rose


Review: PUSH, The Pleasance Courtyard
August 11, 2022

In light of the decision to remove abortion rights fully in eight states in the USA, whilst a further two states have no termination providers, this piece is sadly needed and ever poignant.
Review: THE IDIOT CIRCUS: DEATH IS COMING, Assembly George Square Gardens
August 11, 2022

A deliciously delinquent and macabre night of wonderful music.
Review: CIRCA: HUMANS 2.0, The Underbelly's Circus Hub On The Meadows
August 10, 2022

The team work between them is glorious, where we see exquisite acro balance, notably the back angel in various positions and aerial performed slowly, demonstrating the level of strength. The entire show is an homage to strength, a visual feast of wonder.
Review: HOTEL PARADISO, Underbelly's Circus Hub On The Meadows
August 9, 2022

Six extremely skilled acrobats, clowns and jugglers present hilarious hotel hi-jinks, in their fabulous performance of Hotel Paradiso.
Review: TONY LAW: A NOW BEGIN IN AGAIN, Monkey Barrel Comedy
August 8, 2022

Tony Law is the comedian whom other comedians stick about after their own gig, to be able to see.