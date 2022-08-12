Review: HANNAH PILKES: A WOMAN ON THE VERGE, The Underbelly's Bristo Square

Pilkes makes her solo Edinburgh Fringe debut with a focus on reflection, resilience, 80's film and music nostalgia and the merits of being brave.

Her comedic characters are plentiful and hilarious. We see her in various guises, a hip-hop dancer, a bridezilla, a clairvoyant, a hot mom, a waiter and she even dabbles in some cheeky Avenue Q style puppetry. She's "a girl with a dream" coming across as extremely bright, energetic and likable.

We are thoroughly engaged and invested as an audience, particularly so as Pilkes tells us of her own anxieties and shares the audience's reasons for the concerns in their lives too, having gathered data earlier in the show. This connection is a vital component to the success of the piece.

Pilkes' show is uplifting, clever and poignant- encouraging the audience to have faith in taking a leap.

Catch Hannah Pilkes: A Woman On The Verge, at The Underbelly's Bristo Square on 11-14, 16-29 August 2022.