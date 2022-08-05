Edinburgh 2022: Review: NO MORE MISTER NICE CHELSEA, Just The Tonic

No More Mr Nice Chelsea is the debut Edinburgh Fringe show from comedian Chelsea Birkby. Often described as nice, Birkby addresses how she comes across to people and takes this opportunity to show her darker side.

The content of No More Mr Nice Chelsea is more like random musings than a well-crafted storytelling show. Some of the observations at the beginning are relatable if you grew up in the mid-2000s but they're the sort to make you smile rather than belly laugh.

This is quite a personal show as Birbky details her mental health issues and experiences. The self-deprecating nature of the show can come off as dismissive at times and gives the feeling that she's not entirely comfortable with her material.

No More Mr Nice Chelsea is a gentle but slightly awkward hour from a likeable new comic.