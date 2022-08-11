Edinburgh 2022: Review: RED RICHARDSON: SHOTS FIRED, Pleasance Courtyard

In 2017 Red Richardson experienced what he thought was a terrorist attack. It wasn't just him, pop singer Olly Murs thought so too. When mass panic broke out on Oxford Street, misinformation spread and thousands of people thought they were under siege.

It's a great story for a comedy show but we only skim the surface of his feelings that day. He runs through other anecdotes and then comes back to the events of November 2017 but it feels like there should be more to it.

Richardson suffered a little from a bit of a strange audience on this particular night. His material is funny but it was a very quiet reception with audience members choosing to smile rather than laugh which had an impact on the atmosphere in the room.

The material is good but the quick nature of his delivery makes it awkward when the laughs don't come. This is a show and a comedian that has the potential to be brilliant with the right room.