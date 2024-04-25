Video: THE GREAT GATSBY's Samantha Pauly Spills the Tea on Portraying the Iconic 'Jordan Baker'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Join your favorite podcast hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo , on the latest episode of Survival Jobs, as they chat with the down to Earth powerhouse Samantha Pauly, who is currently starring as ‘Jordan Baker’ in the hit Broadway production of The Great Gatsby, playing at the Broadway Theatre. Samantha shares not only about a few of her memorable survival jobs early in her journey, but also about the audition process for the show, why originating the role of ‘Katherine Howard’ in the Broadway hit Six was so life changing, and her big smooch with Broadway Legend Patti LuPone!

Before closing out with a fun game of Broadway Leading Lady Trivia, Samantha shares advice for anyone who is stuck in their survival job while craving a career in the arts and why everyone needs to run to the box office and get their tickets for The Great Gatsby.

The episode opens with Samantha and Jason discussing the stunning fashion on the opening night red carpet of the new Broadway show Hell’s Kitchen. Some of their highlights include Shoshana Bean, Maleah Joy Moon, Jackie Leon and Jakeim Hart among others! Plus they share their favorite moments from the first annual Broadway Pod Fest at the Museum of Broadway that happened on Sunday, April 21.

Lastly, the exclusive video interview can be found here on BroadwayWorld, while the audio-only version of the episode is available on popular platforms such as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible or any of your other favorite podcast apps. Tune in now for insights, inspiration, and entertainment!