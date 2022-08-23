Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: GODOT IS A WOMAN, Pleasance Dome

Review: GODOT IS A WOMAN, Pleasance Dome

A playful poke at Beckett's classic

Register for Scotland News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 23, 2022  

Review: GODOT IS A WOMAN, Pleasance Dome With one hand it pens a love letter to Samuel Beckett. With the other hand it holds a middle finger to him. The chutzpah!

Famously described as a play where "nothing happens ... twice". Waiting for Godot, loved and loathed in equal parts internationally, features four male characters doing nothing other than waiting for the titular Godot to come. But you probably already knew this. As the three clowns of Silent Faces Theatre Company comment sardonically, "It's a classic."

Samuel Beckett's estate infamously do not allow for changes to be made to staging. Everything must be performed to the letter including Beckett's artistic demands to have the characters remain male and be performed by men. Godot is a Woman doesn't just lampoon his estate and snooty Melvyn Bragg-esque art critics for their aesthetic uptightness. Of course, they poke fun at stuffy copyright laws and authoritarian Beckett purists. But the joy and intelligence of Godot is a Woman reveals itself as it uses these issues as a springboard to meditate on wider issues about gender, sexuality, and the importance of art and self-expression.

It is also a lot of fun. It plays fast and loose with images from the play: bowler hats, carrots, uninhabited boots all beside a desolated country road. There is a sneaky sequence paying homage to Beckett's one woman play Not I, which consists of an abstract pair of lips isolated by darkness. The show itself is even bookended by the three clowns waiting on hold on the phone to the Beckett estate: Waiting for Waiting for Godot.

But it's not just for Beckett nerds. Some of the gags are inside jokes, but many are plain silly fun. In any case the three clowns' warm chemistry is delightfully infectious.

Unfortunately, we will have to wait until 2059 for Waiting for Godot's copyright to end to see a woman or non-binary performer do nothing twice on stage as Vladimir or Estragon. Some would argue that there is nothing to be done. Silent Faces theatre company would disagree.

Godot is a Woman plays until 28 August

Photo Credit: Ali Wright


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.




From This Author - Alexander Cohen


Edinburgh 2022: Review: BLANKET BAN, Underbelly CowgateEdinburgh 2022: Review: BLANKET BAN, Underbelly Cowgate
August 22, 2022

An angry yet artless examination of Malta's ban on abortion.
Edinburgh 2022: Review: A SUDDEN VIOLENT BURST OF RAIN, Summerhall RoundhouseEdinburgh 2022: Review: A SUDDEN VIOLENT BURST OF RAIN, Summerhall Roundhouse
August 22, 2022

A bloodless refugee drama unsuited to the space in which it is performed.
Edinburgh 2022: Review: A LITTLE LIFE, Festival TheatreEdinburgh 2022: Review: A LITTLE LIFE, Festival Theatre
August 21, 2022

An unflinchingly unrelentingly brutal production, a Little Life is not for the faint of heart. But it deserves to be seen nonetheless.
Review: WE WERE PROMISED HONEY, Summerhall RoundhouseReview: WE WERE PROMISED HONEY, Summerhall Roundhouse
August 19, 2022

A dazzling meditation on human transience
Review: PSYCHODRAMA, Traverse TheatreReview: PSYCHODRAMA, Traverse Theatre
August 19, 2022

An alluring homage to Hitchcock's Psycho