Edinburgh Festival
Edinburgh 2022: Review: JOSIE LONG: RE-ENCHANTMENT, Monkey Barrel

Aug. 05, 2022 Â 
An awful lot has happened for Josie Long over the last few years. She's had two children, been diagnosed with ADHD, turned forty and moved from London to Glasgow.

Slightly biased, I found Long's gushing over my home city utterly joyful. She reels off all the things she loves about her new home and how she finally feels able to put down roots and be part of a community.

Josie Long is extremely good at callbacks and there are quite a few in the show which has been well-crafted.

There's a lot of rage at the state of the world and the government but there's a lot of joy to be had too. Long is amazed by the sense of wonder from her two little girls and her relentless enthusiasm for the new life she's made for her family is a delight.

A seasoned professional, Josie Long has struck the perfect balance between political, personal and whimsical.




